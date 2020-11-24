Log in
24/11: Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S (Company reg. no. 32774210) NO. 08 (PDF)

11/24/2020
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

STOCK MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08-2020

Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S (Company reg. no. 32774210)

The Board of Directors hereby notifies that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at Hotel Christiansminde,

Christiansmindevej 16, 5700 Svendborg, Denmark at

11.00 am on Thursday 17 December 2020.

The agenda is as follows:

  1. Selection of Chairman
  2. Approval of the sale of SBS Friction A/S to Brembo SpA
  3. AOB

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, capital owners are requested to adhere to the guidelines and recommendations in force at all times.

Majority requirement

A simple majority of votes is required for point 1-2.

Registration date, right to attend and voting right

A capital owner's right to attend and vote at the General Meeting is determined in proportion to the shares possessed by the capital owner on the date of registration (1 week before the General Meeting), i.e. Thursday 10 December 2020.

Admission cards

Capital owners, proxies and accompanying advisors must order an admission card to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting. Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S will issue the admission card by post or email. The latter requires the capital owner's email address to be registered on the InvestorPortalen. After the registration, an electronic admission card will be received by smartphone or tablet. If a capital owner does not bring the admission card, he can obtain an admission card against presentation of ID. Ballots are provided in the admission registration at the General Meeting.

Admission cards can be ordered:

  • by electronic registration at www.vp.dk/gfor www.sbs-group.dknot later than 11.59 pm on Friday 11 December 2020 or
  • by filling in and submitting a registration form to be printed at www.sbs-group.dk, by post to VP Securities A/S, Weidekampsgade 14, DK- 2300 Copenhagen S, or by email to vpinvestor@vp.dk. The registration form must be received by VP Securities A/S not later than 11.59 pm on Friday 11 December 2020.

Proxy/postal vote

Capital owners have the option of voting at the General Meeting by submitting a proxy to the Board of Directors or a third party specified by name or by submitting a postal vote. It is possible to cast votes by either proxy or postal vote, but not both.

  • Electronic proxy or electronic postal vote can be authorized on www.vp.dk/gfor www.sbs-group.dkby using Nem-ID or a VP username and password
  • Physical proxy or physical postal vote can be printed at www.sbs-group.dk.The signed and dated proxy form/postal vote form must be sent by post to VP Securities A/S, Weidekampsgade 14, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, or by email to vpinvestor@vp.dk

Stock Market Announcement No. 08-2020

Page 1

Proxies must be received by VP Securities A/S not later than 11.59 pm on Friday 11 December 2020.

Postal votes must be received by VP Securities A/S not later than 11.59 pm on Tuesday 15 December 2020.

Shares

The Company's capital amounts to DKK 32,085,000, equivalent to 3,.208,500 shares at DKK 10.00 each. Each share entitles the holder to one vote.

Questions from the capital owners

At the General Meeting, the capital owners' questions to the Board of Directors and the Executive Board will be answered.

The notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting, the full wording of any proposal and the proxy form/postal vote form are available in Danish for review by the capital owners at the Company's office at Kuopiovej 11, DK-5700 Svendborg and at the Company's website www.sbs-group.dk,from Tuesday 24 November 2020.

Svendborg, 24 November 2020

The Board of Directors

Stock Market Announcement No. 08-2020

Page 2

Disclaimer

SBS - Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 13:22:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
