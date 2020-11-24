24/11: Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S (Company reg. no. 32774210) NO. 08 (PDF)

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

STOCK MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08-2020

Notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting in Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S (Company reg. no. 32774210)

The Board of Directors hereby notifies that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at Hotel Christiansminde,

Christiansmindevej 16, 5700 Svendborg, Denmark at

11.00 am on Thursday 17 December 2020.

The agenda is as follows:

Selection of Chairman Approval of the sale of SBS Friction A/S to Brembo SpA AOB

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, capital owners are requested to adhere to the guidelines and recommendations in force at all times.

Majority requirement

A simple majority of votes is required for point 1-2.

Registration date, right to attend and voting right

A capital owner's right to attend and vote at the General Meeting is determined in proportion to the shares possessed by the capital owner on the date of registration (1 week before the General Meeting), i.e. Thursday 10 December 2020.

Admission cards

Capital owners, proxies and accompanying advisors must order an admission card to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting. Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S will issue the admission card by post or email. The latter requires the capital owner's email address to be registered on the InvestorPortalen. After the registration, an electronic admission card will be received by smartphone or tablet. If a capital owner does not bring the admission card, he can obtain an admission card against presentation of ID. Ballots are provided in the admission registration at the General Meeting.

Admission cards can be ordered:

by electronic registration at www.vp.dk/gf or www.sbs-group.dk or

by filling in and submitting a registration form to be printed at www.sbs-group.dk, by post to VP Securities A/S, Weidekampsgade 14, DK- 2300 Copenhagen S, or by email to vpinvestor@vp.dk . The registration form must be received by VP Securities A/S not later than 11.59 pm on Friday 11 December 2020.

Proxy/postal vote

Capital owners have the option of voting at the General Meeting by submitting a proxy to the Board of Directors or a third party specified by name or by submitting a postal vote. It is possible to cast votes by either proxy or postal vote, but not both.

Electronic proxy or electronic postal vote can be authorized on www.vp.dk/gf www.sbs-group.dk

Physical proxy or physical postal vote can be printed at www.sbs-group.dk .The signed and dated proxy form/postal vote form must be sent by post to VP Securities A/S, Weidekampsgade 14, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, or by email to vpinvestor@vp.dk