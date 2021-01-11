Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)    SES   SE0005877560

SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)

(SES)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scandinavian Enviro : Enviro welcomes engineer Carl-Johan Pihlgren to the company

01/11/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carl-Johan Pihlgren has worked as a consultant for Enviro since 2012 and has played an important part in the construction of the company's plant in Åsensbruk. He now joins Enviro full-time in the role of lead process and E&IC, where he, within his area, will focus on ensuring the function, development, and commissioning of future plants.

'I know Enviro and the technology well, and after working with the company for almost nine years it is natural that I become a full-time employee. We have had several challenges over the years and are now in an exciting position to bring innovative Swedish cleantech to an international market,' says Carl-Johan Pihlgren, lead process and E&IC at Enviro.

Carl-Johan Pihlgren was among the first to achieve a Degree of Bachelor of Science in Engineering at Chalmers in the mid-80's. Since then, he has worked primarily with automation, combustion, and pyrolysis in various industries. Among other things, he has worked as Technical Director for Boson Energy and Manager Engineering at Mobotec Europe, and since 2009 he runs his own consulting firm Exilia Engineering. It was as a consultant that he first came in contact with Enviro.

'I have worked purely with energy, gasification, pyrolysis and combustion since 2006. I came in contact with Enviro in 2012 when the plant in Åsensbruk was being built and I joined the project responsible for automation and commissioning of the pyrolysis technology. Since then, I have been involved in the technical development.'

With the strategic partnership with Michelin as a base, Enviro will establish additional modular recycling facilities.

'We have many different skills within the company that are valuable as we continue to commercialize the pyrolysis technology. I have personally always been passionate about projects where technology meets environmental benefits and I look forward to bring Enviro's technology to the world,' says Carl-Johan Pihlgren.

« See all news

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 15:59:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
11:00aSCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Enviro welcomes engineer Carl-Johan Pihlgren to the compan..
PU
2020SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Enviro and Michelin Agree on Key Principles for Strategic ..
AQ
2020SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Interim report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) Janua..
PU
2020SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Interim report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) Janua..
AQ
2020SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Nomination Committee for the AGM 2021
PU
2020SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Nomination Committee for the AGM 2021
AQ
2020SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Recovered carbon black from Enviro is introduced in a cust..
PU
2020SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Recovered carbon black from Enviro is introduced in a cust..
AQ
2020SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Feasibility study investigates conditions for tyre recover..
PU
2020SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Feasibility study investigates conditions for tyre recover..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,09 M 0,13 M 0,13 M
Net income 2019 -44,8 M -5,41 M -5,41 M
Net cash 2019 51,6 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,72x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 449 M 176 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2018 101x
EV / Sales 2019 64,1x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kjell Thomas Sörensson Chief Executive Officer
Alf Arne Blomqvist Chairman
Olov Ershag Chief Operating Officer
Urban Folcker Chief Financial Officer
Bengt-Sture Ershag Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)5.72%176
WASTE MANAGEMENT0.57%50 121
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.0.70%30 907
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-1.80%7 274
TETRA TECH, INC.14.16%7 108
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.11.41%4 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ