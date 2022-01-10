Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SES   SE0005877560

SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)

(SES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scandinavian Enviro : Enviro has EUR 32,000 loan converted to grant as a result of establishment in Chile

01/10/2022 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enviro has had a previous conditional loan totalling EUR 32,000 (approximately SEK 330,000) converted to a grant without a repayment requirement as a result of the tangible measures the company has taken to establish a recycling plant in Chile. The loan was issued by the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO).

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

As fund manager for the Nordic Project Fund (Nopef), NEFCO granted Enviro a conditional loan totalling EUR 32,000 in 2014. The loan was granted to facilitate Enviro's plans to establish a recycling plant for end-of-life tyres in Chile in South America. The loan was paid out in two instalments.

Since the loan was granted, Enviro has commenced the establishment of a recycling plant in Chile in collaboration with Michelin. The plant will be jointly owned by Michelin and Enviro through a local joint venture in which Enviro owns 10 per cent and Michelin owns the remaining 90 per cent. The shared plant, based on Enviro's patented pyrolysis technology, will have an annual recycling capacity of 25,000-30,000 tonnes.

The establishment of the plant in Chile is fully under way. In 2021, the parties decided on the location and Michelin also commissioned the international consulting firm McDermott to develop a front-end engineering design (FEED) for the facility. Meanwhile, local recruitment of a manager for the facility has been ongoing for some time.

"Converting the loan to a grant is clearly financially beneficial, but most importantly, it provides further tangible evidence of how we are gradually executing and realising our commercialisation and expansion," says Thomas Sörensson, CEO of Enviro.

For further information, please contact:
Thomas Sörensson, CEO of Enviro, +46 (0)735-10 53 43,
thomas.sorensson@envirosystems.se
Urban Folcker, Enviro CFO, +46 (0)760-00 13 11,
urban.folcker@envirosystems.se
Alf Blomqvist, Chairman of the Board of Enviro, +46 (0)733 149 700,
alf@blomqvistunlimited.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 503 01 550, ca@mangold.se, is Enviro's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB
Herkulesgatan 1K
SE-417 03 Gothenburg
info@envirosystems.se
www.envirosystems.se

« See all news

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
04:38aSCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Enviro has EUR 32,000 loan converted to grant as a result of establi..
PU
2021Updates on central milestones connected to Enviro's commercial development
AQ
2021SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : EU's mass balance approach increases value of Enviro's oil following..
PU
2021EU's mass balance approach increases value of Enviro's oil following ISCC EU certificat..
AQ
2021SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Enviro nominated for two sustainability awards – Tyre Pyrolysi..
PU
2021SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO : Enviro's CEO Thomas Sörensson comments on Michelin and Bridgestone's..
PU
2021Enviro's CEO joins panel in conjunction with Michelin and Bridgestone presentation on h..
AQ
2021Enviro submits environmental permit application for plant in Uddevalla
AQ
2021Scandinavian Enviro Systems Submits Environmental Permit Application for Plant in Uddev..
CI
2021Interim Report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) January - September 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,51 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net income 2020 -50,0 M -5,51 M -5,51 M
Net cash 2020 35,6 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 104 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2019 103x
EV / Sales 2020 885x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,68 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kjell Thomas Sörensson Chief Executive Officer
Urban Folcker Chief Financial Officer
Alf Arne Blomqvist Chairman
Bengt-Sture Ershag Manager-Research & Development
Olov Ershag Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN ENVIRO SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)-6.61%122
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.08%67 667
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-4.07%42 418
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-5.71%9 927
TETRA TECH, INC.-9.94%8 241
GEM CO., LTD.-3.38%7 501