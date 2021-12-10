Scandinavian Enviro : Enviro's CEO Thomas Sörensson comments on Michelin and Bridgestone's rCB call-to-action in The Tyre Recycling podcast

On December 9, Enviro's CEO Thomas Sörensson joined The Tyre Recycling Podcast and gave Enviro's thoughts on Michelin's and Bridgestone's new call-to-action for increased use of recovered carbon black and increasing sustainability in the tyre and rubber industry.

"Now that two of the largest tyre producers, and competitors to that, step forward to present their ambitions to enforce the implementation of circular materials in the tyre production, I think this is fantastic for the whole industry and for Enviro," says Thomas Sörensson in the episode.

On November 22, Michelin and Bridgestone presented a call-to-action for increased use of recovered carbon black and invited players in the tyre and rubber industry to participate.

The presentation was the subject of episode 28 of The Tyre Recycling Podcast, where Thomas Sörensson participated.

From the podcast, interview with Thomas Sörensson

How does this call-to-action impact Enviro's operations?

"It is, of course, extremely positive for the whole industry. There have been very recent activities related to the COP26 and the IPCC-report that was delivered earlier this year regarding the very, very urgent environmental issues that we must deal with globally.

Now that two of the largest tyre producers, and competitors to that, step forward to present their ambitions to enforce the implementation of circular materials in the tyre production, I think this is fantastic for the whole industry and for Enviro. It puts further pressure on scalability and increasing capacity. As we stated before, Enviro has an ambitious plan for increased capacity during the coming decade and this suits our progress very well. I believe both our investors and the team here is very inspired by this type of engagement and proactivity by the tyre industry."

Has this impacted positively on investor confidence?

"Definitely. I think this is one of the early steps from the tyre industry to really show the direction. As you know, Michelin has invested in our company already and made a clear statement that [increasing the use of recovered carbon black] is in their interest. Now they do this together with Bridgestone and invite other companies to participate, it is a venture we look forward to.

From an investment point of view, it gives a direction and a security that the tyre industry expects to utilize large volumes of recovered carbon black. For instance, this year Michelin has used Enviro's materials in their MotoE-tyres, so there are already significant changes happening right now in the market. This builds confidence for investing in our scale-up and other companies' progress as well."

Watch the entire episode of The Tyre Recycling Podcast | Episode #28 | The Michelin/Bridgestone rCB Call to Action

Watch the clip with Thomas Sörensson.

« See all news