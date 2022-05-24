Log in
    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/24 05:23:36 am EDT
148.10 DKK   +0.14%
05:01aNotification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
GL
05/23SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
GL
05/23SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
GL
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

05/24/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Company Announcement
No. 38/2022


            Copenhagen, 24 May 2022

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anders Obel
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title

Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 147.6

7,104 shares   

DKK 147.65    731 shares
DKK 148.01,321 shares
DKK 148.1879 shares
DKK 148.2660 shares
DKK 148.3994 shares
DKK 148.4511 shares

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

Total 11,700 shares
DKK 1,729,025.60
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-23
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 8 678 M 1 246 M 1 246 M
Net income 2022 1 430 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 3 484 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,29x
Yield 2022 5,32%
Capitalization 13 441 M 1 929 M 1 929 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Managers and Directors
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Brandt Chairman
Marlene Forsell Independent Director
Anders Christen Obel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S7.72%1 929
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.9.98%94 366
ITC LIMITED25.89%43 654
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.-1.77%31 693
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK8.29%8 303
KT&G CORPORATION7.22%8 066