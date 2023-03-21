Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:18:41 2023-03-21 am EDT
133.60 DKK   +0.60%
11:01aNotification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
GL
11:01aNotification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
GL
05:01aScandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Notice convening the Annual General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

03/21/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Company Announcement
No. 16/2023

         Copenhagen, 21 March 2023

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2020-2022 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 063,729 shares

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-21
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2020-2022 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 028,698 shares

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-21
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communication
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment


All news about SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
11:01aNotification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Re..
GL
11:01aNotification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Re..
GL
05:01aScandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Notice convening the Annual General Meeting
GL
03/09Transcript : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/08Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Reports Full Year 2022 Results in Line with Expectations..
GL
03/08Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Reports Full Year 2022 Results in Line with Expectations..
GL
03/08Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
03/08Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Proposes Increase in the Ordinary Dividend
CI
03/08Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended De..
CI
03/01Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Completion of share buy-back programme
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 731 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
Net income 2022 1 381 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 3 585 M 516 M 516 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,73x
Yield 2022 5,90%
Capitalization 11 378 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 132,80 DKK
Average target price 138,33 DKK
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Brandt Independent Chairman
Marlene Forsell Independent Director
Anders Christen Obel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S8.76%1 638
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.0.79%82 261
ITC LIMITED14.25%56 995
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.1.60%36 499
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK35.71%8 635
KT&G CORPORATION-0.98%8 063
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer