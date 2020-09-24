Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Company Announcement
No. 29/2020

Copenhagen, 24 September 2020

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Claus Gregersen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
91.95 10,875 shares


d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price

-
-
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-09-24
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.

The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

Attachments scandinavian-tobacco-group-transactions-by-management-24-sep.pdf

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
01:40pSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transacti..
PU
01:30pSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transacti..
AQ
01:30pSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transacti..
GL
09/23SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : STG Global Finance B.V. Final Corporate Bond Pr..
PU
09/23SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : STG Global Finance B.V. Final Corporate Bond Pr..
AQ
09/21SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in co...
PU
09/21SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back ..
PU
09/21SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back ..
GL
09/18SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : issues EUR 300 million Corporate Bond
AQ
09/18Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S issues EUR 300 million Corporate Bond
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 850 M 1 229 M 1 229 M
Net income 2020 702 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2020 3 180 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Yield 2020 6,80%
Capitalization 9 223 M 1 447 M 1 444 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 120,25 DKK
Last Close Price 92,85 DKK
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Nigel Hargreaves Northridge Chairman
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lindy Larsen Director
Hanne Malling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S14.28%1 447
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-24.00%70 489
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-19.61%32 943
ITC LIMITED-27.43%28 856
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-32.38%11 138
KT&G CORPORATION-12.47%8 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group