Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
04/06/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Company Announcement No. 17/2021
Copenhagen, 6 April 2021
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
1. Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Niels Frederiksen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/title CEO and member of the Executive Management b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S b) LEI code 5299003KG4JS99TRML67 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares
DK0060696300 – STG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2018-2020 performance period. c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
60,450 shares
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-06 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
1. Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marianne Rørslev Bock 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/title CFO and member of the Executive Management b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S b) LEI code 5299003KG4JS99TRML67 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares
DK0060696300 – STG b) Nature of the transaction Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2018-2020 performance period. c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
6,300 shares
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-06 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact: Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
