Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

04/06/2021 | 09:15am EDT
Company Announcement
No. 17/2021

 

                                                                                  Copenhagen, 6 April 2021

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
 Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2018-2020 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 060,450 shares


d)
Aggregated information
 -  Aggregated volume
 -  Price
 N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-04-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
 Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2018-2020 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 06,300 shares


d)
Aggregated information
 -  Aggregated volume
 -  Price
 N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-04-06
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

                                                        

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.
 
The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.
 
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 957 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net income 2021 1 067 M 170 M 170 M
Net Debt 2021 2 784 M 443 M 443 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 5,59%
Capitalization 11 769 M 1 869 M 1 872 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 138,75 DKK
Last Close Price 121,70 DKK
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nigel Hargreaves Northridge Chairman
Luc Missorten Independent Director
Marlene Forsell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S16.91%1 869
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.25.17%95 388
ITC LIMITED1.70%35 724
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-0.52%33 690
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-9.97%10 892
KT&G CORPORATION-2.29%8 958
