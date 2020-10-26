Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in co...

Log in
10/26/2020 | 05:10am EDT
Company Announcement
No. 34/2020

Copenhagen, 26 October 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ('STG') announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 19 October to 23 October 2020:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 794,088 76,409,955
19 October 2020 32,000 94.86 3,035,626
20 October 2020 33,000 93.36 3,080,831
21 October 2020 22,264 91.66 2,040,634
22 October 2020 15,436 90.78 1,401,300
23 October 2020 12,297 91.39 1,123,850
Accumulated under the program 909,085 87,092,195

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 19 October - 23 October 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,185,593 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.19% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

company-announcement-no-34-2020.pdf
23-oct-2020-public-sbb-scandinavian-tobacco-group.pdf

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC

