Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
09/21/2020 | 04:00am EDT
Company Announcement
No. 28/2020
Copenhagen, 21 September 2020
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme. The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 14 September to 18 September 2020:
Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 283,320 28,190,854
14 September 2020 25,000 94.39 2,359,713
15 September 2020 25,000 94.50 2,362,538
16 September 2020 15,023 94.99 1,427,018
17 September 2020 15,024 94.95 1,426,454
18 September 2020 30,000 93.53 2,805,954
Accumulated under the program393,36738,572,530
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 14 September - 18 September 2020 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 669,875 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.67% of the total share capital.