Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

09/21/2020 | 04:00am EDT

﻿ Company Announcement

No. 28/2020

  Copenhagen, 21 September 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme. The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 14 September to 18 September 2020:  

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement 283,320   28,190,854

14 September 2020 25,000 94.39 2,359,713

15 September 2020 25,000 94.50 2,362,538

16 September 2020 15,023 94.99 1,427,018

17 September 2020 15,024 94.95 1,426,454

18 September 2020 30,000 93.53 2,805,954

Accumulated under the program 393,367   38,572,530

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 14 September - 18 September 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 669,875 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.67% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact: I

nvestors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com


