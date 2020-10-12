Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
0
10/12/2020 | 04:09am EDT
Company Announcement No. 32/2020
Copenhagen, 12 October 2020
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 5 October to 9 October 2020:
Number of shares
Average purchase price, DKK
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
601,579
57,906,469
5 October 2020
8,318
94.86
789,015
6 October 2020
24,258
94.70
2,297,223
7 October 2020
15,000
95.72
1,435,773
8 October 2020
20,000
96.22
1,924,452
9 October 2020
2,022
96.45
195,027
Accumulated under the program
671,177
64,547,959
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 5 October - 9 October 2020 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 947,685 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.95% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact: Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com