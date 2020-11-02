Log in
11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company Announcement
No. 36/2020

Copenhagen, 2 November 2020

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ('STG') announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 October to 30 October 2020:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 909,085 87,092,195
26 October 2020 30,053 90.75 2,727,208
27 October 2020 20,314 89.76 1,823,476
28 October 2020 30,427 86.98 2,646,397
29 October 2020 16,470 87.82 1,446,348
30 October 2020 22,850 89.34 2,041,389
Accumulated under the program 1,029,199 97,777,013

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 26 October - 30 October 2020 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,305,707 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.31% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments

Attachments company-announcement-no-36-2020.pdf
30-oct-2020-public-sbb-scandinavian-tobacco-group.pdf

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:07 UTC

