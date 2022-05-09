Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
  News
  Summary
    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/09 03:48:19 am EDT
148.05 DKK   +0.44%
03:15aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
05/05Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
GL
05/05SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP : Treasury shares below 5% of share capital
GL
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

05/09/2022 | 03:15am EDT
Company Announcement
No. 32/2022

 

Copenhagen, 9 May 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 2 May to 6 May 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement628,666 88,489,967
  2 May 202221,030149.173,136,971
  3 May 202221,300148.273,158,085
  4 May 202220,568146.553,014,158
  5 May 202223,000146.423,367,676
  6 May 202223,000146.263,363,957
Accumulated under the programme737,564 104,827,453

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 2 May – 6 May 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,183,626 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.27% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


