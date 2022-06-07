Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 40/2022





Copenhagen, 7 June 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 30 May to 3 June 2022:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,000,861 144,535,817 30 May 2022 20,443 151.82 3,103,728 31 May 2022 20,402 149.60 3,052,056 1 June 2022 15,000 149.56 2,243,348 2 June 2022 14,450 149.10 2,154,518 3 June 2022 22,542 148.06 3,337,476 Total, 30 May-3 June 2022 92,837 149.63 13,891,125 Bought from CAF, 3 June 2022* 41,431 149.63 6,199,287 Bought from CWO, 3 June 2022* 19,181 149.63 2,870,037 Accumulated under the programme 1,154,310 167,496,266

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 30 May–3 June 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,600,372 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.72% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

