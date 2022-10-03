Advanced search
    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
2022-10-03
110.35 DKK   -0.14%
06:21aScandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
09/26Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
09/19Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

10/03/2022
Company Announcement
No. 59/2022

 

Copenhagen, 3 Oct 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 September to 30 September 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,476,863 459,435,745
26-Sep-22 20,980 108.87 2,284,143
27-Sep-22 16,710 109.50 1,829,797
28-Sep-22 25,133 108.13 2,717,694
29-Sep-22 24,022 109.19 2,623,015
30-Sep-22 28,446 110.41 3,140,845
Total, 26 September - 30 September 2022 115,291  109.25  12,595,494
Bought from CAF, 30 September 2022* 51,452 109.25 5,621,110
Bought from CWO, 30 September 2022* 23,820  109.25  2,602,325
Accumulated under the programme3,667,426  480,254,674

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 26 September – 30 September 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 4,113,488 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.42% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 8 763 M 1 155 M 1 155 M
Net income 2022 1 327 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2022 3 431 M 452 M 452 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,57x
Yield 2022 7,13%
Capitalization 9 759 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 55,7%
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 110,50 DKK
Average target price 143,75 DKK
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Brandt Chairman
Marlene Forsell Independent Director
Anders Christen Obel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S-19.52%1 286
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-14.79%72 717
ITC LIMITED52.35%50 623
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.2.22%29 121
KT&G CORPORATION9.62%7 236
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-5.70%6 951