    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
04:50 2022-11-07 am EST
129.90 DKK   +0.54%
04:30aScandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
10/31Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
10/31Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

11/07/2022 | 04:31am EST
Company Announcement
No. 65/2022

 

Copenhagen, 7 Nov 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 31 October to 4 November 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,288,054 553,235,250
31-Oct-22 13,791 125.96 1,737,109
1-Nov-22 18,500 125.87 2,328,551
2-Nov-22 17,740 125.15 2,220,131
3-Nov-22 8,450 126.14 1,065,845
4-Nov-22 18,699 128.58 2,404,289
Total, 31 October – 4 November 2022 77,180  126.40  9,755,925
Bought from CAF, 4 November 2022* 34,444 126.40 4,353,888
Bought from CWO, 4 November 2022* 15,946  126.40  2,015,651
Accumulated under the programme4,415,624  569,360,714

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 31 October – 4 November 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 4,861,686 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.23% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


