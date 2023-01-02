Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:48 2023-01-02 am EST
124.20 DKK   +1.72%
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

01/02/2023 | 05:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Company Announcement
No. 1/2023

 

Copenhagen, 2 Jan 2023


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 December to 30 December 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement5,239,871  671,511,639
    
27-Dec-22 12,000 123.60 1,483,200
28-Dec-22 10,961 122.72 1,345,125
29-Dec-22 8,070 122.24 986,483
30-Dec-22 8,081 122.37 988,864
Total, 27 December – 30 December 2022 39,112  122.82  4,803,672
Bought from CAF, 30 December 2022* 17,455  122.82  2,143,795
Bought from CWO, 30 December 2022* 8,080  122.82  992,372
Accumulated under the programme5,304,518  679,451,479

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 December – 30 December 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,750,580 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.18% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments


All news about SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
GL
2022Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/s : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 758 M 1 258 M 1 258 M
Net income 2022 1 361 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 3 565 M 512 M 512 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,14x
Yield 2022 6,45%
Capitalization 10 568 M 1 518 M 1 518 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 122,10 DKK
Average target price 140,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Brandt Chairman
Anders Christen Obel Independent Director
Lindy Larsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S0.00%1 518
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.0.00%81 920
ITC LIMITED0.00%49 730
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC.0.00%35 814
KT&G CORPORATION0.00%8 460
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK0.00%6 292