Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 9/2023





Copenhagen, 20 February 2023





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 13 February to 17 February 2023:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 5,859,505 744,544,968 13-Feb-23 11,374 119.66 1,361,025 14-Feb-23 20,000 120.13 2,402,508 15-Feb-23 15,000 120.58 1,808,766 16-Feb-23 10,000 119.67 1,196,724 17-Feb-23 7,177 118.92 853,496 Total, 13 February – 17 February 2023 63,551 119.94 7,622,519 Bought from CAF, 17 February 2023* 28,361 119.94 3,401,713 Bought from CWO, 17 February 2023* 13,130 119.94 1,574,856 Accumulated under the programme 5,964,547 757,144,057

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 13 February – 17 February 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 6,410,609 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.89% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

