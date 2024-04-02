Company Announcement

No. 18/2024

Copenhagen, 02 April 2024

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 25 March – 29 March 2024:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement 1,926,322 234,192,327

25-Mar-24 30,000 124.86 3,745,884

26-Mar-24 30,000 125.76 3,772,728

27-Mar-24 9,656 124.24 1,199,648

28-Mar-24 - - -

29-Mar-24 - - -

Total, 25 Mar – 29 Mar 2024 69,656 125.16 8,718,260

Bought from CAF, 29 Mar 2024* 31,635 125.16 3,959,489

Bought from CWO, 29 Mar 2024* 14,589 125.16 1,825,983

Accumulated, under the programme 2,042,202 248,696,059

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 25 March – 29 March 2024 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 2,423,951 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

