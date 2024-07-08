Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

More about the company
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a Denmark-based company engaged in the manufacture of cigars and pipe tobacco. The Company also holds a position in the fine-cut tobacco category in the Scandinavian, the United States and other markets. The Companyâs portfolio contains more than 200 brands, including the Cigar brands Cafe Creme, La Paz, Macanudo, CAO, Partagas (the United States) and Cohiba (the United States); Pipe tobacco brands include Captain Black, Erinmore, Borkum Riff and W.O. Larsen, and Fine-cut tobacco brands include Bugler, Break, Escort, Bali Shag and Tiedemanns. The Companyâs sales offices are located in North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia, and it has sales to more than 100 countries around the world.