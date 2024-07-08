English
Published: 2024-07-08 13:10:00 CEST
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Major shareholder announcements
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital
Company Announcement
No. 39/2024

Copenhagen, 8 July 2024

Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 5 July owns a total of 4,475,397 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 4,475,397), thereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.

