    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:45 2023-04-21 am EDT
127.60 DKK   -0.31%
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S acquires the brand XQS

04/23/2023 | 01:02pm EDT
Company Announcement
No. 18/2023

 

Copenhagen, 23 April 2023

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S acquires the brand XQS

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has today agreed on the terms and conditions for the acquisition of substantially all assets of the Swedish company XQS International AB (“XQS”). The transaction is expected to close shortly. The transaction value consists of an upfront payment as well as an earn-out agreement. Assuming all targets are met, the total purchase price will be about DKK 150 million and it will be fully financed by cash at hand and debt.

XQS is active in smoke-free products and its products are primarily sold in Sweden. In 2022, XQS’ reported net sales were about DKK 50 million with a low single-digit EBITDA margin and a total volume of 3 million cans.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Michael, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Financials
Sales 2023 9 020 M 1 329 M 1 329 M
Net income 2023 1 306 M 192 M 192 M
Net Debt 2023 3 499 M 515 M 515 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,57x
Yield 2023 6,69%
Capitalization 11 020 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 59,1%
Managers and Directors
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Brandt Independent Chairman
Marlene Forsell Independent Director
Anders Christen Obel Independent Director
