  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Scandium International Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCY   CA80600L1094

SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

(SCY)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/19 12:32:39 pm EDT
0.1100 CAD   -4.35%
09:43aScandium International Mining Announces Updated Strategic Focus and Leadership Changes
AQ
08:44aSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING : Announces Private Placement
PU
07:44aSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING : Announces Updated Strategic Focus & Leadership Changes - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scandium International Mining : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

04/19/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
DICKINSON EDWARD H
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. [SCY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1430 GREG ST. STE. 501
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SPARKS NV 89431
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
DICKINSON EDWARD H
1430 GREG ST. STE. 501

SPARKS, NV89431

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
Edward Dickinson 2022-04-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Scandium International Mining Corp. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,57 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,8 M 28,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Scandium International Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George F. Putnam President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Edward H. Dickinson CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
William Bruce Harris Chairman
Willem P. C. Duyvesteyn CTO & Non-Independent Director
Warren K. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.-17.86%29
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.17.88%73 859
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.65%56 606
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%36 778
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-19.31%14 134
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.45.98%13 766