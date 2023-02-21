Advanced search
    SCANFL   FI4000029905

SCANFIL OYJ

(SCANFL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:32:21 2023-02-21 am EST
7.730 EUR   +0.91%
06:10aCeo Petteri Jokitalo : 2022 financial statement report webcast presentation, 21 February 2023
PU
01:20aScanfil Oyj : Group's Financial Statement Release 1.1.-31.12.2022
PU
01:01aScanfil Group's Financial Statement For 2022 : Year ended with record high sales and profit
AQ
CEO Petteri Jokitalo: 2022 financial statement report webcast presentation, 21 February 2023

02/21/2023 | 06:10am EST
Q4 and January-December

2022

Year ended with record high sales and profit

PETTERI JOKITALO, CEO 21 FEBRUARY 2023

Highlights for Q4 2022

Q4 2022

222.3 M€ / 15.9%

Turnover / YoY, %

13.4 M€ /6.0%/40.3%

Operating Profit / Margin / YoY, %

10.5 M€ / 24%

Net profit / YoY, %

0.16 € / 23.8%

EPS / YoY, %

  • Record sales driven by strong customer demand and improving components availability
  • Spot market purchases continued to decrease
  • Operating profit improved by 40% (YoY) due to increased sales volumes and improved efficiency

2

Customer Segments

Q4 2022

Change,

Growth drivers

Q4 2022,

Change, y/y,

M€

y/y, %

spot*, M€

ex. spot*, %

Advanced Consumer Applications

53.6

6.2

4.1

8.2

Automation & Safety

51.4

25.1

Process automation

3.6

23.3

Connectivity

10.8

4.5

0.4

1.3

Energy & Cleantech

61.3

14.8

Energy-saving and recycling solutions

3.2

20.2

Medtech & Life Science

42.5

25.3

Life sciense, analyzers

3.4

23.5

In total

222.3

15.9

14.6

17.1

*Spot buys are separately agreed-on purchases, which aim to secure the materials needed for production. Costs are usually related to spot market purchases or special freights. The spot invoicing has been no or low margin.

Highlights 2022

2022

843.8 M€ / 21.3%

Turnover / YoY, %

45.4 M€ / 5.4% /14.6%

Operating Profit / margin / YoY, %

35.0 M€ / 17.8%

Net profit / YoY, %

0.54 / 17.5%

EPS / YoY, %

  • Record sales and operating profit supported by strong customer demand and improved efficiency during the year
  • Component availability impacted negatively but the situation started to improve during the second half of the year
  • Cash flow from operations: EUR +21.9 million during H2/22
  • Major investments in production space and equipment in Atlanta, Wutha, Malmö and Suzhou
  • Dividend proposal of EUR 0.21 (0.19) per share for year 2022

4

Record-high customer demand and sales in 2022

ADVANCE CONSUMER

AUTOMATION & SAFETY

CONNECTIVITY

ENERGY & CLEANTECH

MEDTECH & LIFE

APPLICATIONS

SCIENCE

*11.4% y/y

22.7% y/y

13.2% y/y

17.8% y/y

18.0% y/y

* Growth in 2022 compared to 2021, ex. spot purchases.

CONFIDENTIAL

21-Feb-23

5

Disclaimer

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 11:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 834 M 892 M 892 M
Net income 2022 34,4 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net Debt 2022 54,1 M 57,9 M 57,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 497 M 531 M 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 282
Free-Float 25,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,66 €
Average target price 7,13 €
Spread / Average Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Petteri Jokitalo Chief Executive Officer
Kai Valo Chief Financial Officer
Harri Tapio Takanen Chief Executive Officer
Riku Hynninen Chief Development Office
Timo Tapio Sonninen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANFIL OYJ16.41%531
AMPHENOL CORPORATION6.42%48 181
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.60%44 594
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-1.42%32 489
JABIL INC.22.93%11 174
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.26.31%9 567