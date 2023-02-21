CEO Petteri Jokitalo: 2022 financial statement report webcast presentation, 21 February 2023

Customer Segments

Q4 2022 Change, Growth drivers Q4 2022, Change, y/y, M€ y/y, % spot*, M€ ex. spot*, % Advanced Consumer Applications 53.6 6.2 4.1 8.2 Automation & Safety 51.4 25.1 Process automation 3.6 23.3 Connectivity 10.8 4.5 0.4 1.3 Energy & Cleantech 61.3 14.8 Energy-saving and recycling solutions 3.2 20.2 Medtech & Life Science 42.5 25.3 Life sciense, analyzers 3.4 23.5 In total 222.3 15.9 14.6 17.1

*Spot buys are separately agreed-on purchases, which aim to secure the materials needed for production. Costs are usually related to spot market purchases or special freights. The spot invoicing has been no or low margin.