CEO Petteri Jokitalo: 2022 financial statement report webcast presentation, 21 February 2023
Q4 and January-December
2022
Year ended with record high sales and profit
PETTERI JOKITALO, CEO 21 FEBRUARY 2023
Highlights for Q4 2022
Q4 2022
222.3 M€ / 15.9%
Turnover / YoY, %
13.4 M€ /6.0%/40.3%
Operating Profit / Margin / YoY, %
10.5 M€ / 24%
Net profit / YoY, %
0.16 € / 23.8%
EPS / YoY, %
Record sales driven by strong customer demand and improving components availability
Spot market purchases continued to decrease
Operating profit improved by 40% (YoY) due to increased sales volumes and improved efficiency
2
Customer Segments
Q4 2022
Change,
Growth drivers
Q4 2022,
Change, y/y,
M€
y/y, %
spot*, M€
ex. spot*, %
Advanced Consumer Applications
53.6
6.2
4.1
8.2
Automation & Safety
51.4
25.1
Process automation
3.6
23.3
Connectivity
10.8
4.5
0.4
1.3
Energy & Cleantech
61.3
14.8
Energy-saving and recycling solutions
3.2
20.2
Medtech & Life Science
42.5
25.3
Life sciense, analyzers
3.4
23.5
In total
222.3
15.9
14.6
17.1
*Spot buys are separately agreed-on purchases, which aim to secure the materials needed for production. Costs are usually related to spot market purchases or special freights. The spot invoicing has been no or low margin.
Highlights 2022
2022
843.8 M€ / 21.3%
Turnover / YoY, %
45.4 M€ / 5.4% /14.6%
Operating Profit / margin / YoY, %
35.0 M€ / 17.8%
Net profit / YoY, %
0.54 / 17.5%
EPS / YoY, %
Record sales and operating profit supported by strong customer demand and improved efficiency during the year
Component availability impacted negatively but the situation started to improve during the second half of the year
Cash flow from operations: EUR +21.9 million during H2/22
Major investments in production space and equipment in Atlanta, Wutha, Malmö and Suzhou
Dividend proposal of EUR 0.21 (0.19) per share for year 2022
4
Record-high customer demand and sales in 2022
ADVANCE CONSUMER
AUTOMATION & SAFETY
CONNECTIVITY
ENERGY & CLEANTECH
MEDTECH & LIFE
APPLICATIONS
SCIENCE
*11.4% y/y
22.7% y/y
13.2% y/y
17.8% y/y
18.0% y/y
* Growth in 2022 compared to 2021, ex. spot purchases.