  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Scanfil Oyj
  News
  Summary
    SCANFL   FI4000029905

SCANFIL OYJ

(SCANFL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:23 2022-08-04 am EDT
7.100 EUR   +1.43%
02:51aCEO PETTERI JOKITALO : H1 2022 Half-Year Report webcast presentation, 5 August 2022
PU
01:31aSCANFIL OYJ : Group's Half-Year Report 1.1.-30.6.2022
PU
01:01aSCANFIL GROUP'S HALF-YEAR REPORT FOR JANUARY&NDASH;JUNE 2022 : Record high turnover in January-June
AQ
CEO Petteri Jokitalo: H1 2022 Half-Year Report webcast presentation, 5 August 2022

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Q2 2022 - Record sales and a strong customer outlook

PETTERI JOKITALO, CEO 5 AUGUST 2022

Highlights for Q2 2022

Q2 2022

212.9 M€ / 23.2 %

Turnover / Change y/y

10.1 M€ / 4.8%

Operating Profit / Margin

7.1 M€

Net profit

0.11 €

  • The turnover was at the record high level
  • Robust demand in process automation systems, analyzers, frequency converters, reverse vending machines and indoor air products.
  • Net cash flow from operations positive in Q2
  • Challenges in material availability: spot market purchases, an increase in inventories, and decreased the productivity of our resources. COVID measures in China at the beginning of quarter. Exchange rate impact to operating profit.

Earnings per share

Customer Segments

Q2 2022

Change,

Growth drivers

Q2 2022,

Change, y/y,

M€

y/y, %

spot*, M€

ex. spot*, %

Advanced Consumer Applications

68.7

28.6

15.2

1.5

Automation & Safety

45.6

24.0

Process automation

2.5

25.8

Connectivity

9.1

24.0

0.5

17.9

Energy & Cleantech

53.5

19.2

Energy-saving and recycling solutions

7.3

8.8

Medtech & Life Science

36.0

26.4

Analyzers

4.1

12.8

In total

212.9

23.2

29.5

11.1

*Spot buys are separately agreed-on purchases, which aim to secure the materials needed for production. Costs are usually related to spot market purchases or special freights. The spot invoicing has been no or low margin.

Key Figures

H1 2022

H1 2021

Change,%

2021

Turnover, EUR million

409.5

336.2

21.8

695.7

Operating Profit, EUR million

20.5

20.6

-0.4

39.6

Operating Profit, %

5.0

6.1

5.7

Earnings per Share, EUR

0.23

0.25

0.46

Return on Equity, %

14.6

17.3

15.2

Equity Ratio, %

40.5

50.2

45.3

Net Gearing, %

45.4

13.0

28.9

Net Cash Flow from Operations, EUR million

-11.7

7.1

-12.5

Employees, average

3,339

3,255

2.6

3,267

Balance sheet: Stable financial position

MEUR

Inventories

Goodwill

Other intangible assets

Cash and equivalents

Trade and other receivables

229,5

209,7

Cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR

17.2 (16.9) million

Equity

Equity ratio 40.5% (50.2%) and net

11,9

7,9

Interest bearing debt

gearing 45.4% (13.0%)

17,2

112,5

Inventories EUR 229.5 (139.2) million, up

Trade and other

by EUR 90.3 million mainly due to strong

liabilities

180,1

Other liabilities

order intake, good outlook, and material

availability challenges and increased costs

Other assets

Fixed assets

205,2

13,2

75,7

8,1

Assets

Equity and liabilities

In total EUR 535.5 million

  • Interest-bearingliabilities totaled EUR 112.5 (41.9) million. Interest bearing bank loans EUR 89.3 (23.9) million and leases EUR 23.2 (18.0) million

5-Aug-22 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 818 M 837 M 837 M
Net income 2022 35,0 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net Debt 2022 46,0 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 460 M 471 M 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 295
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart SCANFIL OYJ
Duration : Period :
Scanfil Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANFIL OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,10 €
Average target price 7,80 €
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Juha Petteri Jokitalo Chief Executive Officer
Kai Valo Chief Financial Officer
Harri Tapio Takanen Chief Executive Officer
Riku Hynninen Chief Development Office
Timo Tapio Sonninen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANFIL OYJ-4.83%471
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.3.85%50 146
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-11.38%45 921
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-29.72%35 303
JABIL INC.-14.12%8 311
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.96%7 820