CEO Petteri Jokitalo: H1 2022 Half-Year Report webcast presentation, 5 August 2022

Challenges in material availability: spot market purchases, an increase in inventories, and decreased the productivity of our resources. COVID measures in China at the beginning of quarter. Exchange rate impact to operating profit.

Customer Segments

Q2 2022 Change, Growth drivers Q2 2022, Change, y/y, M€ y/y, % spot*, M€ ex. spot*, % Advanced Consumer Applications 68.7 28.6 15.2 1.5 Automation & Safety 45.6 24.0 Process automation 2.5 25.8 Connectivity 9.1 24.0 0.5 17.9 Energy & Cleantech 53.5 19.2 Energy-saving and recycling solutions 7.3 8.8 Medtech & Life Science 36.0 26.4 Analyzers 4.1 12.8 In total 212.9 23.2 29.5 11.1

*Spot buys are separately agreed-on purchases, which aim to secure the materials needed for production. Costs are usually related to spot market purchases or special freights. The spot invoicing has been no or low margin.