CEO Petteri Jokitalo: H1 2022 Half-Year Report webcast presentation, 5 August 2022
Q2 2022 - Record sales and a strong customer outlook
PETTERI JOKITALO, CEO 5 AUGUST 2022
Highlights for Q2 2022
Q2 2022
212.9 M€ / 23.2 %
Turnover / Change y/y
10.1 M€ / 4.8%
Operating Profit / Margin
7.1 M€
Net profit
0.11 €
The turnover was at the record high level
Robust demand in process automation systems, analyzers, frequency converters, reverse vending machines and indoor air products.
Net cash flow from operations positive in Q2
Challenges in material availability: spot market purchases, an increase in inventories, and decreased the productivity of our resources. COVID measures in China at the beginning of quarter. Exchange rate impact to operating profit.
Earnings per share
Customer Segments
Q2 2022
Change,
Growth drivers
Q2 2022,
Change, y/y,
M€
y/y, %
spot*, M€
ex. spot*, %
Advanced Consumer Applications
68.7
28.6
15.2
1.5
Automation & Safety
45.6
24.0
Process automation
2.5
25.8
Connectivity
9.1
24.0
0.5
17.9
Energy & Cleantech
53.5
19.2
Energy-saving and recycling solutions
7.3
8.8
Medtech & Life Science
36.0
26.4
Analyzers
4.1
12.8
In total
212.9
23.2
29.5
11.1
*Spot buys are separately agreed-on purchases, which aim to secure the materials needed for production. Costs are usually related to spot market purchases or special freights. The spot invoicing has been no or low margin.
Key Figures
H1 2022
H1 2021
Change,%
2021
Turnover, EUR million
409.5
336.2
21.8
695.7
Operating Profit, EUR million
20.5
20.6
-0.4
39.6
Operating Profit, %
5.0
6.1
5.7
Earnings per Share, EUR
0.23
0.25
0.46
Return on Equity, %
14.6
17.3
15.2
Equity Ratio, %
40.5
50.2
45.3
Net Gearing, %
45.4
13.0
28.9
Net Cash Flow from Operations, EUR million
-11.7
7.1
-12.5
Employees, average
3,339
3,255
2.6
3,267
Balance sheet: Stable financial position
MEUR
Inventories
Goodwill
Other intangible assets
Cash and equivalents
Trade and other receivables
229,5
209,7
• Cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR
17.2 (16.9) million
Equity
• Equity ratio 40.5% (50.2%) and net
11,9
7,9
Interest bearing debt
gearing 45.4% (13.0%)
17,2
112,5
• Inventories EUR 229.5 (139.2) million, up
Trade and other
by EUR 90.3 million mainly due to strong
liabilities
180,1
Other liabilities
order intake, good outlook, and material
availability challenges and increased costs
Other assets
Fixed assets
205,2
13,2
75,7
8,1
Assets
Equity and liabilities
In total EUR 535.5 million
Interest-bearingliabilities totaled EUR 112.5 (41.9) million. Interest bearing bank loans EUR 89.3 (23.9) million and leases EUR 23.2 (18.0) million
5-Aug-22 5
