  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Scanfil Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCANFL   FI4000029905

SCANFIL OYJ

(SCANFL)
02:23:20 2023-02-20
7.760 EUR   +2.11%
04:30aScanfil Oyj : Christophe Sut will start as the new CEO of Scanfil at the latest in September 2023
PU
02/16Afry : How are industrial plants in the Nordics succeeding with their Shutdown-Turnaround-Outage's?
PU
02/14Scanfil will publish its financial statements for 2022 on February 21 at 8 a.m. and webcast will be held at 9 a.m. EET
AQ
Scanfil Oyj : Christophe Sut will start as the new CEO of Scanfil at the latest in September 2023

02/20/2023 | 04:30am EST
Scanfil and Christophe Sut have signed a CEO agreement. Christophe will start as the new CEO of at the latest on the 1st of September 2023. Until he assumes his new role at Scanfil, the current CEO Petteri Jokitalo will continue as the CEO. After that, Petteri Jokitalo will act as an advisor to the Board of Directors by the end of 2023.

Extensive experience in business development, sales and marketing in B2B environment
Christophe Sut has wide experience in business development, sales, and marketing in B2B companies. Christophe is currently the President of the Manufacturing Solutions at Sandvik Group and prior to that, he has worked for companies such as ASSA ABLOY and Niscayah Group. His previous work experience on the customer side will help Scanfil to further develop its customer services and relationships.

"I am really honored to join Scanfil that is one of the top players in European EMS serving industrial customers," says Christophe. "We have a great foundation to build future success: wide service range, global factory network and top-notch talents. We have all the elements to build future success together - we want to take our partnership one step forward."

Christophe will lead Scanfil to the next phase of international growth
Scanfil's direction for the next few years is crystal clear: drive our and our customers' profitable growth and assure their industry leader positions also in the future.
"We are delighted to get Christophe on board" says Harri Takanen, Chair of the Board of Directors and a major shareholder of Scanfil. "We were impressed about his skillset and can-do attitude. He is really an entrepreneurial person - just the right fit for the company."

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 09:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
