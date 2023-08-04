January-June 2023

Strong quarter by all measures

PETTERI JOKITALO, CEO 4 AUGUST 2023

Highlights for Q2 2023

Q2 2023

243.3 M€ / 14.3%

Turnover / YoY, %

17.5 M€ / 72.7%

Operating Profit / YoY, %

7.2% / 4.8%

Operating Margin Q2, 23 / 22

14.5 M€ / 103.3%

Net profit / YoY, %

0.22 € / 100%

  • Turnover for the quarter was all time high driven by strong customer demand, improving component availability and increased production capacity
  • All time high operating profit EUR 17.5 million and 7.2% operating margin driven by high utilization of production capacity and increase in production efficiency
  • EPS doubled to EUR 0.22 from 0.11 in Q2 22

EPS / YoY, %

2

Record-high turnover in Q2 2023

ADVANCE CONSUMER

APPLICATIONS

Stable demand: growth

without spot-market purchases was 6.6%.

-15.7% y/y 57.9 MEUR

AUTOMATION & SAFETY

Overall demand was good, but decreased for camera surveillance systems

4.0% y/y

47.5 MEUR

CONNECTIVITY

Strong demand

especially for

advanced hearing

protection

38.1% y/y

12.6 MEUR

ENERGY & CLEANTECH

Very strong demand for recycling, green energy and energy efficiency solutions

60.9% y/y

96.0 MEUR

MEDTECH & LIFE

SCIENCE

Stable growth of a resilient segment continued

9.5% y/y

39.4 MEUR

In Q2/23 spot purchases were 5.3 MEUR in total vs. 29.7 MEUR spot purchases in Q2/22

4-Aug-23 3

Key Figures

4-6 2023

4-6 2022

Change, %

2022

Turnover, EUR million

243.3

212.9

14.3

843.8

Operating Profit, EUR million

17.5

10.1

72.7

45.4

Operating Profit, %

7.2

4.8

5.4

Net Profit, EUR million

14.5

7.1

103.3

35.0

Earnings per Share, EUR

0.22

0.11

100.0

0.54

Return on Equity, %*

22.6

14.6

16.1

Equity Ratio, %

45.8

40.5

45.3

Net Gearing, %

36.5

45.4

37.8

Net Cash Flow from Operations, EUR million

25.2

1.9

1326.3

10.2

Inventory, EUR million

225.8

229.5

1.6

229.3

Employees, Average

3,647

3,339

9.2

3,403

* Figures are for H1 2023 and H1 2022.

Turnover Q1 2020 - Q2 2023

MEUR

250

Turnover ex. spot

Spot-market purchase

14,6

7,9

5,3

200

19,6

14,4

17

29,5

0,7

5,8

11,7

150

100

50

144,1

155,6

141,6

154,1

162,6

167,1

156,1

177,3

179,6

183,4

192,3

207,7

216,7

238

0

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

Q1 21

Q2 21

Q3 21

Q4 21

Q1 22

Q2 22

Q3 22

Q4 22

Q1 23

Q2 23

144,1

155,6

141,6

154,1

163,3

172,9

167,8

191,7

196,6

212,9

211,9

222,3

224,6

243,3

Turnover, total, EUR million

5

