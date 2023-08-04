Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
05:04:24 2023-08-04 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
10.67
EUR
+2.79%
+0.38%
+61.09%
Scanfil Oyj : Group's Half-Year Report 1.1.-31.6.2023 Presentation
January-June 2023
Strong quarter by all measures
PETTERI JOKITALO, CEO 4 AUGUST 2023
Highlights for Q
2 2023
Q2 2023
243.3 M€ / 14.3%
Turnover / YoY, %
17.5 M€
/ 72.7%
Operating Profit / YoY, %
7.2%
/ 4.8%
Operating Margin Q2, 23 / 22
14.5 M€ / 103.3%
Net profit / YoY, %
0.22 € / 100%
Turnover for the quarter was all time high driven by strong customer demand, improving component availability and increased production capacity All time high operating profit EUR 17.5 million and 7.2% operating margin driven by high utilization of production capacity and increase in production efficiency EPS doubled to EUR 0.22 from 0.11 in Q2 22
Record-high turnover in Q2 2023
ADVANCE CONSUMER
APPLICATIONS
Stable demand: growth
without spot-market purchases was 6.6%.
-15.7% y/y 57.9 MEUR
AUTOMATION & SAFETY
Overall demand was good, but decreased for camera surveillance systems
4.0% y/y
47.5 MEUR
CONNECTIVITY
Strong demand
especially for
advanced hearing
protection
38.1% y/y
12.6 MEUR
ENERGY & CLEANTECH
Very strong demand for recycling, green energy and energy efficiency solutions
60.9% y/y
96.0 MEUR
MEDTECH & LIFE
SCIENCE
Stable growth of a resilient segment continued
9.5% y/y
39.4 MEUR
In Q2/23 spot purchases were 5.3 MEUR in total vs. 29.7 MEUR spot purchases in Q2/22
4-Aug-23 3
Key Figures
4-6 2023
4-6 2022
Change, %
2022
Turnover, EUR million
243.3
212.9
14.3
843.8
Operating Profit, EUR million
17.5
10.1
72.7
45.4
Operating Profit, %
7.2
4.8
5.4
Net Profit, EUR million
14.5
7.1
103.3
35.0
Earnings per Share, EUR
0.22
0.11
100.0
0.54
Return on Equity, %
*
22.6
14.6
16.1
Equity Ratio, %
45.8
40.5
45.3
Net Gearing, %
36.5
45.4
37.8
Net Cash Flow from Operations, EUR million
25.2
1.9
1326.3
10.2
Inventory, EUR million
225.8
229.5
1.6
229.3
Employees, Average
3,647
3,339
9.2
3,403
* Figures are for H1 2023 and H1 2022.
Turnover Q1 2020 - Q2 2023
MEUR
250
Turnover ex. spot
Spot-market purchase
14,6
7,9
5,3
200
19,6
14,4
17
29,5
0,7
5,8
11,7
150
100
50
144,1
155,6
141,6
154,1
162,6
167,1
156,1
177,3
179,6
183,4
192,3
207,7
216,7
238
0
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Q4 21
Q1 22
Q2 22
Q3 22
Q4 22
Q1 23
Q2 23
144,1
155,6
141,6
154,1
163,3
172,9
167,8
191,7
196,6
212,9
211,9
222,3
224,6
243,3
Turnover, total, EUR million
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Scanfil Oyj published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 08:51:09 UTC.
Scanfil Oyj is a Finland-based contract manufacturer and systems supplier for telecommunications and electronics industry. The Company's telecommunications products comprise equipment systems for mobile and telecommunications networks, network integration, as well as assembly and testing of telecommunications modules. Its electronic products include box-build electronic products, electronic modules, backplanes, assembled circuit boards, as well as cable assemblies. Additionally, the Company offers supply chain management services, such as sourcing and purchasing, planning of production processes and technologies, manufacture of prototype series, transfer to serial production, product testing, as well as logistics management. The Company's activities are divided into two geographical segments: Asia, which operates two subsidiaries in China; and Europe, including operations in Finland, Hungary and Estonia. The Company operates Partner Tech AB is a majority owned subsidiary.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Average target price
10.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
+1.16% Consensus