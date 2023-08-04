Scanfil Oyj is a Finland-based contract manufacturer and systems supplier for telecommunications and electronics industry. The Company's telecommunications products comprise equipment systems for mobile and telecommunications networks, network integration, as well as assembly and testing of telecommunications modules. Its electronic products include box-build electronic products, electronic modules, backplanes, assembled circuit boards, as well as cable assemblies. Additionally, the Company offers supply chain management services, such as sourcing and purchasing, planning of production processes and technologies, manufacture of prototype series, transfer to serial production, product testing, as well as logistics management. The Company's activities are divided into two geographical segments: Asia, which operates two subsidiaries in China; and Europe, including operations in Finland, Hungary and Estonia. The Company operates Partner Tech AB is a majority owned subsidiary.