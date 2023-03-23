Scanfil Oyj : Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2023

Scanfil plc Notice of the Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023 at 11.00 a.m. EET Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Scanfil plc The shareholders of Scanfil plc are invited to the Annual General Meeting, to be held on Thursday 27 April 2023 beginning at 12:00 p.m. EEST. The General Meeting will be held without a meeting venue using remote connection in real time, in accordance with Section 8 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Chapter 5, Section 16 Subsection 3 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. Instructions for participation are provided in section C of this notice. The Company's shareholders may also exercise their voting rights by voting in advance. Instructions for advance voting are provided in section C of this notice. A. Matters on the agenda of the general meeting Opening of the meeting Calling the meeting to order Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes Recording the legality of the meeting Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes Presentation of the annual accounts, the report of the board of directors and the auditor's report for the year 2022. Review by the CEO

Company's Financial Statements, consolidated Financial Statements, the Report of the Board of Directors and Auditor's Report for the financial year 2022 will be published at the latest on the 29 March 2023 and made available on the company's website: www.scanfil.com/agm . Adoption of the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend The parent company's distributable funds are EUR 63,779,792.03 including retained earnings EUR 30,011,400.49. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.21 per share be paid for the financial year ending on 31 December 2022. The preliminary dividend matching day is 2 May 2023. The dividend will be paid to those shareholders who, on the matching day, are entered in the Company's Register of Shareholders, kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The proposed dividend payment date is 9 May 2023.

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability Handling of the Remuneration Report for governing bodies The Remuneration Report will be published at the latest on 29 March 2023 and it will be available on the Company's website www.scanfil.com/agm. 11. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors is as follows: Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 4,800/month (current EUR 4,500/month), member of the Board of Directors EUR 3,000/month (current EUR 2,800/month) and additionally to a member of the Committee EUR 700/meeting (current EUR 650/meeting) and additionally to the Chairman of the Audit Committee EUR 350/month (current EUR 300/month). Additional fee of EUR 350 per face-to- face meeting held outside of the Board Members country of residence (currently EUR 300/face- to-face meeting) will be paid. Board members' travel expenses are paid in accordance with the company's travel policy. 12. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be six (6). 13. Election of members of the Board of Directors The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors and the company's major shareholders holding over 40% of the shares and votes proposes, that the Annual General Meeting will re-elect the following board members: Harri Takanen (born 1968), Bengt Engström (born 1953), Christina Lindstedt (born 1968) and Juha Räisänen (born 1958) and Minna Yrjönmäki (born 1967) and Thomas Dekorsy (born 1963) to be elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Harri Takanen would be re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors. The term of office of the Board Members expires at the close of the first Annual General Meeting following the one at which they were elected. All nominated persons have given their consent to the election. All Board Member nominees, except Harri Takanen, are independent of the company's largest shareholders and independent of the company. More information about the current and nominated Members of the Board of Directors can be found at www.scanfil.com/board-of-directors. 14. Remuneration of the Auditor The board proposes that the auditor be paid a fee based on a reasonable invoice.

15. Election of the Auditor The Board of Directors proposes that KPMG Oy Ab auditing firm will continue as the company's auditor. The term begins at the end of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and ends at the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting. KPMG Oy Ab has informed the Company that if it will be re-elected CPA Janna Kivimäki would be appointed as the main auditor. 16. Authorizing the Board to decide on purchasing the company's own shares The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Board of Directors is authorized to decide on the re-purchase of the company's own shares as follows: The Board of Directors is authorized to decide on the purchase of a maximum of five million (5,000,000) company shares, which accounts for 7.7% of all shares of the company at the time of publication the summons to the Annual General Meeting. Company shares will be purchased with funds from the company's non-restricted equity, in which case the acquisition will decrease the company's distributable non-restricted equity. The decision to purchase own shares may not be made in such a way that the total number of own shares held or pledged by the company and its subsidiaries exceeds one tenth of all shares. The shares will be acquired otherwise than in proportion to the share ownership of the shareholders via public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price on the date on which the acquisition is made or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The shares can be purchased to develop the company's capital structure, to be used as remuneration in corporate acquisitions or the funding of other business arrangements, or as part of the company's incentive system or otherwise to be forwarded, to be retained by the company, or to be annulled. The Board of Directors will decide on other matters related to the acquisition of the company's shares. The authorization cancels the authorization given in the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2022 to repurchase the company's own shares. The authorization is valid for 18 months from when it was granted. 17. Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on share issue, granting shares and issue of special rights entitling to shares The Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to decide on giving or granting shares, and issue special rights entitling to shares as referred in Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act with the following terms: The shares and special rights entitling to shares can be given through one or more issues with or without a consideration.

The number of shares to be issued based on the authorization can be no more than 12,000,000 shares, including special rights entitling to shares, which accounts for 18.5% of all of the company's shares at the time of publication the summons to the Annual General Meeting. The Board shall decide on the terms and conditions of share issues and special rights entitling to shares. The authorization applies to both the issue of new shares and the transfer of own shares. Share issues and granting special rights entitling to shares can be issued in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights if the company has a weighty financial reason (directed share issue). Directed share issue can be carried out without consideration only if it is beneficial to the company and all of its shareholders and it has a weighty financial reason. The authorization cancels the authorization given in the Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2022 to decide on share issues and the issue of special rights entitling their holders to share. The authorization shall be valid until 30 June 2024. For reasons of clarity the authorization granted to the Board of Directors in this section or otherwise in this Annual General Meeting to decide on share issue, granting of option rights and the issue of special rights entitling their holders to shares will neither cancel nor replace: (i) the authorization granted to the Board to decide on issue of option rights or other special rights entitling their holders to shares (among others but without limitation to (a) authorization registered on 26 May 2016 at 14:21:08 maximum of 900,000 pcs of shares and (b) authorization registered on 22 May 2019 at 15:05:25 maximum of 900,000 pcs of shares), (ii) already registered option and special rights entitling their holders to shares decisions (decisions registered P004 (29.12.2016 / 15:44:02), P005 (07.12.2017/10:45:54), P006 (22.07.2019/09:26:54), P007 (10.12.2019/11:47:45), P008 (19.11.2020/10:23:20) and P009 (11.01.2022/15:26:55), P010 (05.05.2022/12:11:50) and P011 (21.11.2022 00:01:37), which remain in force. 18. Closing of the meeting B. Documents of the annual general meeting This notice, which incorporates the agenda proposals to the Annual General Meeting is available on Scanfil plc's website at www.scanfil.com/agm. Scanfil plc's annual accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report and remuneration statement as well as corporate governance statement will be available on the above mentioned website at the latest on 29 March 2023. The minutes of the meeting will be available on the above mentioned website at the latest on 11 May 2023 at the latest. C. Instructions for the participants in the general meeting 1. Shareholders registered in the shareholders' register The right to participate in the Annual General Meeting is held by shareholders who were entered by 17 April 2023 at the latest as shareholders in the register of Scanfil plc's shareholders kept