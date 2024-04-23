CHARTER OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' NOMINATION BOARD OF SCANFIL PLC 1 PURPOSE OF THE SHAREHOLDER'S NOMINATION BOARD

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Scanfil Plc (the "Company") is the Company's shareholders' body responsible for preparing proposals to upcoming annual general meetings and, where necessary, to any extraordinary general meetings concerning the election of the board members and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and of board committee members. The Nomination Board is also responsible for ensuring that the Board of Directors and its members have a sufficient level of knowledge and experience that corresponds to the needs of the Company.

The Nomination Board must comply with all applicable laws and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

The Nomination Board's charter regulates the election and the composition of the Nomination Board and defines its tasks and responsibilities.

2 ELECTION AND COMPOSITION OF THE NOMINATION BOARD

The Nomination Board has three members. Two of those members are representatives appointed by the two largest shareholders, and the Chair of the Board of Directors is the third member of the Nomination Board.

Each year, those two shareholders that hold the largest share of the votes conferred by all shares in the Company pursuant to the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the first working day of the September preceding the applicable annual general meeting, will be entitled to appoint members that represent the shareholders. In the event that two or more shareholders hold an equal number of shares and votes, and the representative or representatives nominated by either or all such shareholders cannot be appointed to serve on the Nomination Board, the right to appoint a representative to the Nomination Board will be decided by drawing lots.

In the event that a shareholder has divided its holdings e.g. between several funds and the shareholder is obliged under the Finnish Securities Markets Act to take these holdings into consideration when disclosing any changes in its ownership shares (flagging obligation), all of the holdings of such a shareholder will be taken into consideration when calculating its share of all votes in order to determine whether the said shareholder is entitled to appoint a member to the Nomination Board if the shareholder submits a written request to the Chair of the Board of Directors to that effect on the last working day of the August preceding the applicable annual general meeting.

If a shareholder does not wish to exercise its right of appointment, the right will be transferred to the next largest shareholder that would otherwise not have the right of appointment.

If the holder of nominee registered shares wishes to exercise the right of appointment, they must submit a written request to the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company no later than last working day of the August to take the shareholder into account in determining the right of appointment and, if necessary, provide a reliable statement of the number of shares they hold on first working day of the September. The statement must be submitted to the Chair of the Board of Directors not later than fifth working day of the September.

The Chair of the Board of Directors will request the two largest shareholders, which will be determined as stated above, to each appoint one member to the Nomination Board.

The Chair of the Board of Directors will convene the first meeting of each term of office of the Nomination Board, and the representative of the largest shareholder, i.e. the shareholder that

1