  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Scanfil Oyj
  News
  Summary
    SCANFL   FI4000029905

SCANFIL OYJ

(SCANFL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Scanfil Oyj : Our SMART Journey Continues with Success

06/24/2021 | 02:19am EDT
The ambitious programme brings benefits to our customers and personnel. Scanfil's new Siemens' MES system brings us closer to one of our programme targets: 'fully transparent value chain'. In addition to MES, we have introduced several automation and digitalisation solutions that are used to ensure efficient production, high quality and competitiveness in the long run.

Robotisation is one of the choices of technology we made in the programme. Through robots, we have added automation, for example, in the form of collaborative robots (i.e. cobots) and mobile robots (i.e AIV). Cobots we use are designed to work with people and help, e.g., with repetitive work tasks. AIVs are used in warehouses and production areas to move goods. Moreover, we have done other material handling automation investments in warehouses to improve efficiency.

At the end of this year, our customers will gain access to the new customer portal, digital solutions designed for customer care. In the initial discussions with our customers, we have received very positive feedback regarding the new portal. It will further improve our transparency towards our customers and pave the way to a fully transparent value chain.

One of the most interesting areas, however, is the area that cannot be seen. Already in Scanfil's most advanced factories, pieces of equipment related to incoming goods, transportation, storage, production planning, programming, and manufacturing are all connected and centrally controlled. Integration of equipment and systems reduces extra work, speeds up collection, setup, and improves overall turnaround time.

Scanfil completed its SMART vision and technology roadmap just over a couple of years ago. As the pace of the five-year programme is fast, the technology roadmap has naturally transformed and developed along the way technology has evolved. We have only seen the first half of the programme - stay tuned for virtual reality, digital twins, and virtual prototyping, to mention a few.

For more information, contact CTO Markku Kosunen (firstname.lastname(at)scanfil.com).

Disclaimer

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 654 M 779 M 779 M
Net income 2021 33,4 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
Net Debt 2021 5,80 M 6,92 M 6,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 525 M 627 M 625 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart SCANFIL OYJ
Technical analysis trends SCANFIL OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,10 €
Average target price 8,80 €
Spread / Average Target 8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juha Petteri Jokitalo Chief Executive Officer
Kai Valo Chief Financial Officer
Harri Tapio Takanen Chairman
Markku Kosunen Chief Technology Officer
Riku Hynninen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANFIL OYJ24.23%627
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%534 628
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.98%470 658
INTEL CORPORATION10.92%225 603
BROADCOM INC.6.58%190 546
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.39%172 736