    SCANFL   FI4000029905

SCANFIL OYJ

(SCANFL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki - 05/10 09:08:38 am
7.44 EUR   -0.80%
SCANFIL OYJ  : Robots move parts to the right places in Scanfil's factories
PU
05/06SCANFIL PLC : Managers' transactions – Asklöv
AQ
04/28SCANFIL PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
Scanfil Oyj : Robots move parts to the right places in Scanfil's factories

05/10/2021 | 09:20am EDT
Roughly two years ago, Scanfil started a programme called SMART. The aim of the programme is to improve Scanfil's competitiveness significantly through automation and the use of data.

One of the biggest successes has been the introduction of Automated Intelligent Vehicles (AIV), which move right parts to right places in Scanfil factories and makes our internal logistics processes more efficient. With the AIV's we have been able to reduce the non-value-added tasks from our employees to enable them to focus on more demanding tasks. We have standardised the logistics process and material movement routes inside the factories by leveraging the technology's possibilities for layout optimisation.

As an example, we have AIV's running tasks from our semi-automated material incoming registration process to our dynamic warehouse locations. We are utilising intelligent software solutions for picking to the production lines from the warehouse locations, and again, after the manufacturing process, AIV's are transferring the goods to the next process phases.

The use of AIVs is a part of a five-year programme (2019 - 2024) and one of ten solutions now in the implementation phase. The vision is to create a network of connected factories which are transparent and optimised and in their supply chain and operations.

Disclaimer

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 13:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 629 M 765 M 765 M
Net income 2021 32,1 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1,57 M 1,90 M 1,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 485 M 589 M 589 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 25,5%
Technical analysis trends SCANFIL OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,55 €
Last Close Price 7,50 €
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juha Petteri Jokitalo Chief Executive Officer
Kai Valo Chief Financial Officer
Harri Tapio Takanen Chairman
Markku Kosunen Chief Technology Officer
Riku Hynninen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANFIL OYJ15.03%589
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.02%558 595
NVIDIA CORPORATION13.46%368 756
INTEL CORPORATION15.76%232 871
BROADCOM INC.3.36%184 789
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.40%173 401