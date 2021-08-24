Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ScanSource, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCSC   US8060371072

SCANSOURCE, INC.

(SCSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ScanSource : Announces Retirement of Jack Reilly and Appointment of Charlie Mathis to the Board of Directors

08/24/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, today announced the upcoming retirement of long-time director John P. (“Jack”) Reilly from its Board of Directors. Mr. Reilly, who has served as a director of ScanSource since 2001, is retiring from the Board when his current term of office expires effective at ScanSource’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on January 27, 2022. The Company also announced the appointment of Charles A. (“Charlie”) Mathis to its Board of Directors, effective August 19, 2021. Mr. Mathis’ appointment expands the Board to 10 members.

Mr. Mathis brings decades of experience in finance, strategic M&A, and capital markets to the Board, including 13 years as Chief Financial Officer for multiple publicly traded companies. Mr. Mathis also has in-depth knowledge of ScanSource and the IT industry. He previously served as ScanSource’s Chief Financial Officer from 2012 to 2016 and was instrumental in the 2016 acquisition of Intelisys. Most recently, Mr. Mathis served as Chief Financial Officer for Science Applications International Corporation, a Fortune 500 company and U.S. government IT services provider, from 2016 until his retirement in January 2021. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Force Protection Inc., a global defense company, and EFW, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of the Israeli defense contractor, Elbit Systems. He started his career in investment banking.

“Charlie is an outstanding fit for our Board, and I am thrilled to welcome him back to ScanSource,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “Charlie’s deep knowledge of our business and markets, financial acumen, and experience creating shareholder value will serve ScanSource extremely well.”

Mr. Reilly joined the ScanSource Board in 2001. During his tenure, Mr. Reilly has served on all committees of the Board, most recently as Chair of Nominating Committee.

Mr. Baur commented, “Working alongside Jack is a privilege. His extensive corporate finance and banking knowledge helped guide our strategy and growth. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Jack for his 20 years of insightful guidance and exceptional service to the ScanSource Board.”

Following Mr. Reilly’s retirement and Mr. Mathis’ appointment, ScanSource’s Board is expected to consist of nine directors.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2021 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SCANSOURCE, INC.
02:01pSCANSOURCE : Announces Retirement of Jack Reilly and Appointment of Charlie Math..
BU
05:57aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Gains -3-
DJ
08/09SCANSOURCE : Names Channel Veteran John DeLozier to President of Intelisys
BU
08/09ScanSource, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/03SCANSOURCE : Announces President for North America Hardware Business
BU
08/03ScanSource Announces President for North America Hardware Business
CI
07/30SCANSOURCE : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results August 24, ..
BU
07/28SCANSOURCE : Northcoast Research Upgrades ScanSource to Buy From Neutral, Sets $..
MT
07/13SCANSOURCE : Named One of South Carolina's Best Places to Work for Seventh Conse..
PU
06/25SCANSOURCE : First-Ever "National Barcode Day" to be Celebrated on June 26
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCANSOURCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 058 M - -
Net income 2021 35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 741 M 741 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SCANSOURCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ScanSource, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANSOURCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,09 $
Average target price 35,83 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Baur Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Rachel Hayden Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
James Sommese Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Grainger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANSOURCE, INC.11.98%741
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.36.61%77 011
HP INC.16.14%34 308
GOERTEK INC.10.18%21 138
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC47.46%20 862
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY24.05%19 197