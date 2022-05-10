Log in
    SCSC   US8060371072

SCANSOURCE, INC.

(SCSC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
32.75 USD   -5.37%
04:47pSCANSOURCE : Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PU
04:47pSCANSOURCE : Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Infographic
PU
04:35pSCANSOURCE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
ScanSource : Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Infographic

05/10/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
Fiscal Third Quarter

2022 Earnings

Strong demand and outstanding execution by our people drove the achievement of 16% net sales growth and exceptional profitability. Our people are making a tremendous difference for our customers and partners in a challenging supply environment."

Mike Baur

Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc.

Key Highlights

Strong Demand and

Exceeds Expectations

Hybrid Distribution

Outstanding Execution

and Raises Full Year

Strategy Enables

Drove Exceptional

Outlook

Sustainable Growth

Q3 Profitability

16% Net Sales Growth and 21% Gross Profit Growth

Consolidated

Specialty Technology Solutions SegmentModern Communications & Cloud Segment

Net Sales +16% Y/Y

$846.0M

STS, Net Sales

+15% Y/Y

$503.1M

MC&C, Net Sales

+17% Y/Y

$342.9M

Gross Profit +21% Y/Y

$106.5M, 12.6% margin

STS, Gross Profit

+39% Y/Y

$54.0M, 10.7% margin

MC&C, Gross Profit

+7% Y/Y

$52.5M, 15.3% margin

© ScanSource 2022

Third Quarter Metrics Reflect Operational Excellence

$0.91 per share, Q3 $3.46 per share, TTM GAAP Diluted EPS

5.21%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin*

$15.7M TTM Operating Cash Flow

As expected, working capital for growth

TTM all-time Company record

$1.04 per share, Q3 +46% Y/Y $4.01 per share, TTM Non-GAAP Diluted EPS*

$44.1M Q3 +38% Y/Y $163.4M TTM

18.0%

Adjusted ROIC*

Adjusted EBITDA*

Q3 share repurchases, $8.3M

Q3 and TTM all-time Company record

Q3 and TTM all-time Company record

Solid Financial Foundation for Growth

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook updated as of May 10, 2022 (replaces previously provided guidance)

At Least 10% (up from 7%)

Net Sales Growth

At Least $165M (up from $148 million) +40% Y/Y

Adjusted EBITDA*

Focused Execution of Value Creation Strategy

Leader in Hybrid DistributionDeep PartnershipsDigital Growth Opportunities

Margin Expansion

Attractive Return Potential

* NonGAAP measure

TTM represents trailing 12months; Adjusted ROIC represents return on invested capital

For further financial data, nonGAAP financial disclosures and cautionary language regarding forwardlooking statements, please refer to the following pages and ScanSource's fiscal year 2022 third quarter news release issued on May 10, 2022, which accompanies this presentation and is available atwww.scansource.comin the Investor Relations section.

2

© ScanSource 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This Earnings Infographic and supporting materials contain certain comments that are "forward-looking" statements, including statements about our FY22 outlook, growth opportunities and our operating strategies that involve plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections, expectations, costs or beliefs about future events and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.

Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including but not limited to, the failure to hire and retain quality employees, risk to our business from a cyber-security attack, the failure to manage and implement our organic growth strategy, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial condition and the potential prolonged economic weakness brought on by COVID-19, a failure of our IT systems, credit risks involving our larger customers and suppliers, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting our international operations, loss of our major customers, termination of our relationship with key suppliers or a significant modification of the terms under which we operate with a key supplier, changes in our operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Although ScanSource believes the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement. ScanSource disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP SG&A expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted ROIC and net sales less impacts from foreign currency translation and acquisitions (organic growth). A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP financial information is provided in the following supporting materials and in the Company's Form 8-K, filed with the SEC, with the quarterly earnings press release for the period indicated.

3

ScanSource, Inc.

Earnings Infographic Q3 FY2022

SUPPORTING MATERIALS AND RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated, 5-Quarter Financial Summary - for continuing operations

($ in thousands, except per share data)

scansource.com

Q3 FY22

Q2 FY22

Q1 FY22

Q4 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q/Q

Y/Y

Select reported GAAP measures:

Net sales

$

845,990

$

864,351

$

857,311

$

852,694

$

729,873

(2)%

16%

Gross profit

$

106,508

$

107,925

$

101,300

$

95,778

$

88,116

(1)%

21%

Gross profit margin %

12.6 %

12.5 %

11.8 %

11.2 %

12.1 %

10 bp

52 bp

SG&A expenses

$

66,522

$

69,433

$

63,582

$

64,758

$

60,099

(4)%

11%

Operating income

$

32,917

$

31,498

$

30,328

$

23,283

$

19,436

5%

69%

Operating income %

3.89 %

3.64 %

3.54 %

2.73 %

2.66 %

25 bp

123 bp

Net income

$

23,526

$

23,152

$

22,073

$

20,657

$

13,786

2%

71%

Diluted EPS

$

0.91

$

0.89

$

0.86

$

0.80

$

0.54

2%

69%

Select reported Non-GAAP measures: (a)

Non-GAAP operating income

$

37,374

$

35,892

$

34,921

$

28,368

$

25,148

4%

49%

Non-GAAP operating income %

4.42 %

4.15 %

4.07 %

3.33 %

3.45 %

27 bp

97 bp

Non-GAAP net income

$

26,879

$

26,446

$

25,550

$

24,522

$

18,178

2%

48%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

1.04

$

1.02

$

0.99

$

0.96

$

0.71

2%

46%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

44,115

$

42,542

$

41,394

$

35,299

$

31,999

4%

38%

Adjusted EBITDA %

5.21 %

4.92 %

4.83 %

4.14 %

4.38 %

29 bp

83 bp

Adjusted ROIC

18.0 %

17.6 %

17.5 %

16.0 %

14.7 %

40 bp

330 bp

Operating cash flow (QTR)

$

29,707

$

(18,419)

$

(56,959)

$

61,345

$

(60,252)

261%

(149)%

Operating cash flow (TTM)

$

15,674

$

(74,285)

$

(11,417)

$

116,767

$

129,375

(121)%

(88)%

May 10, 2022

(a) See pages 11 through 12 for the calculation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

4

ScanSource, Inc.

Earnings Infographic Q3 FY2022

SUPPORTING MATERIALS AND RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Specialty Technology Solutions, 5-Quarter Financial Summary

($ in thousands)

Net sales Gross profit

Gross profit margin % GAAP operating income

GAAP operating income %

Add: Intangible amortization expense Non-GAAP operating income

Non-GAAP operating income %

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

GAAP operating income Plus:

Depreciation expense Intangible amortization expense Interest income

Other income/(expense), net EBITDA

Adjustments:

Share-based compensation expense Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) %

*nm - percentages are not meaningful

scansource.com

Q3 FY22

  • $ 503,072

  • $ 54,021

10.7 %

  • $ 20,623

    4.10 %

    $ $

    1,491 22,114

    4.40 %

    $

    20,623

    1,833

    1,491

    265

    165

    24,377

    1,659

  • $ 26,036

Q2 FY22

  • $ 496,920

  • $ 52,048

10.5 %

  • $ 16,551

    3.33 %

    $ $

    1,491 18,042

    3.63 %

    $

    16,551

    1,867

    1,491

    299

    (169)

    20,039

    2,038

  • $ 22,077

Q1 FY22

  • $ 501,711

  • $ 45,694

9.1 %

  • $ 14,104

    2.81 %

    $ $

    1,531 15,635

    3.12 %

    $

    14,104

    1,868

    1,531

    305

    13

    17,821

    1,398

  • $ 19,219

Q4 FY21

  • $ 515,445

  • $ 46,554

9.0 %

  • $ 12,011

    2.33 %

    $ $

    1,610 13,621

    2.64 %

    $

    12,011

    1,967

    1,610

    965

    (10)

    16,543

    1,325

  • $ 17,868

Q3 FY21

  • $ 436,462

  • $ 39,002

8.9 %

  • $ 8,713

    2.00 %

    $ $

    1,610 10,323

    2.37 %

    $

    8,713

    2,000

    1,610

    517

    111

    12,951

    1,376

  • $ 14,327

Q/Q

Y/Y

1% 15%

4% 39%

26 bp 25%

180 bp 137%

77 bp -%

210 bp (7)%

23% 77 bp

114% 203 bp

25% 137%

(2)% (8)%

-% (7)%

(11)% (49)%

*nm

*nm

22% 88%

(19)% 21%

18% 82%

5.18 %

4.44 %

3.83 %

3.47 %

3.28 %

73 bp

5

May 10, 2022

189 bp

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ScanSource Inc. published this content on 10 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2022 20:46:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
