ScanSource : Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Infographic
05/10/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
Fiscal Third Quarter
2022 Earnings
Strong demand and outstanding execution by our people drove the achievement of 16% net sales growth and exceptional profitability. Our people are making a tremendous difference for our customers and partners in a challenging supply environment."
Fiscal Year 2022 Outlookupdated as of May 10, 2022 (replaces previously provided guidance)
At Least 10%(up from 7%)
Net Sales Growth
At Least $165M(up from $148 million)+40% Y/Y
Adjusted EBITDA*
Focused Execution of Value Creation Strategy
Leader in Hybrid DistributionDeep PartnershipsDigital Growth Opportunities
Margin Expansion
Attractive Return Potential
* Non‐GAAP measure
TTM represents trailing 12‐months; Adjusted ROIC represents return on invested capital
For further financial data, non‐GAAP financial disclosures and cautionary language regarding forward‐looking statements, please refer to the following pages and ScanSource's fiscal year 2022 third quarter news release issued on May 10, 2022, which accompanies this presentation and is available atwww.scansource.comin the Investor Relations section.
This Earnings Infographic and supporting materials contain certain comments that are "forward-looking" statements, including statements about our FY22 outlook, growth opportunities and our operating strategies that involve plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections, expectations, costs or beliefs about future events and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.
Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including but not limited to, the failure to hire and retain quality employees, risk to our business from a cyber-security attack, the failure to manage and implement our organic growth strategy, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and financial condition and the potential prolonged economic weakness brought on by COVID-19, a failure of our IT systems, credit risks involving our larger customers and suppliers, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting our international operations, loss of our major customers, termination of our relationship with key suppliers or a significant modification of the terms under which we operate with a key supplier, changes in our operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Although ScanSource believes the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement. ScanSource disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP SG&A expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted ROIC and net sales less impacts from foreign currency translation and acquisitions (organic growth). A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP financial information is provided in the following supporting materials and in the Company's Form 8-K, filed with the SEC, with the quarterly earnings press release for the period indicated.
ScanSource, Inc.
Earnings InfographicQ3 FY2022
SUPPORTING MATERIALS AND RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Consolidated, 5-Quarter Financial Summary - for continuing operations
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Q3 FY22
Q2 FY22
Q1 FY22
Q4 FY21
Q3 FY21
Q/Q
Y/Y
Select reported GAAP measures:
Net sales
$
845,990
$
864,351
$
857,311
$
852,694
$
729,873
(2)%
16%
Gross profit
$
106,508
$
107,925
$
101,300
$
95,778
$
88,116
(1)%
21%
Gross profit margin %
12.6 %
12.5 %
11.8 %
11.2 %
12.1 %
10 bp
52 bp
SG&A expenses
$
66,522
$
69,433
$
63,582
$
64,758
$
60,099
(4)%
11%
Operating income
$
32,917
$
31,498
$
30,328
$
23,283
$
19,436
5%
69%
Operating income %
3.89 %
3.64 %
3.54 %
2.73 %
2.66 %
25 bp
123 bp
Net income
$
23,526
$
23,152
$
22,073
$
20,657
$
13,786
2%
71%
Diluted EPS
$
0.91
$
0.89
$
0.86
$
0.80
$
0.54
2%
69%
Select reported Non-GAAP measures:(a)
Non-GAAP operating income
$
37,374
$
35,892
$
34,921
$
28,368
$
25,148
4%
49%
Non-GAAP operating income %
4.42 %
4.15 %
4.07 %
3.33 %
3.45 %
27 bp
97 bp
Non-GAAP net income
$
26,879
$
26,446
$
25,550
$
24,522
$
18,178
2%
48%
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$
1.04
$
1.02
$
0.99
$
0.96
$
0.71
2%
46%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
44,115
$
42,542
$
41,394
$
35,299
$
31,999
4%
38%
Adjusted EBITDA %
5.21 %
4.92 %
4.83 %
4.14 %
4.38 %
29 bp
83 bp
Adjusted ROIC
18.0 %
17.6 %
17.5 %
16.0 %
14.7 %
40 bp
330 bp
Operating cash flow (QTR)
$
29,707
$
(18,419)
$
(56,959)
$
61,345
$
(60,252)
261%
(149)%
Operating cash flow (TTM)
$
15,674
$
(74,285)
$
(11,417)
$
116,767
$
129,375
(121)%
(88)%
May 10, 2022
(a)See pages 11 through 12 for the calculation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures.
ScanSource, Inc.
Earnings InfographicQ3 FY2022
SUPPORTING MATERIALS AND RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION