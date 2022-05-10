ScanSource : Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Infographic

Fiscal Third Quarter

2022 Earnings

Strong demand and outstanding execution by our people drove the achievement of 16% net sales growth and exceptional profitability. Our people are making a tremendous difference for our customers and partners in a challenging supply environment."

Mike Baur

Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc.

Key Highlights

Strong Demand and Exceeds Expectations Hybrid Distribution Outstanding Execution and Raises Full Year Strategy Enables Drove Exceptional Outlook Sustainable Growth Q3 Profitability

16% Net Sales Growth and 21% Gross Profit Growth

Consolidated

Specialty Technology Solutions SegmentModern Communications & Cloud Segment

Net Sales +16% Y/Y $846.0M

STS, Net Sales +15% Y/Y $503.1M

MC&C, Net Sales +17% Y/Y $342.9M

Gross Profit +21% Y/Y $106.5M, 12.6% margin

STS, Gross Profit +39% Y/Y $54.0M, 10.7% margin

MC&C, Gross Profit +7% Y/Y $52.5M, 15.3% margin

Third Quarter Metrics Reflect Operational Excellence $0.91 per share, Q3 $3.46 per share, TTM GAAP Diluted EPS 5.21% Adjusted EBITDA Margin* $15.7M TTM Operating Cash Flow As expected, working capital for growth TTM all-time Company record $1.04 per share, Q3 +46% Y/Y $4.01 per share, TTM Non-GAAP Diluted EPS* $44.1M Q3 +38% Y/Y $163.4M TTM 18.0% Adjusted ROIC* Adjusted EBITDA* Q3 share repurchases, $8.3M Q3 and TTM all-time Company record Q3 and TTM all-time Company record Solid Financial Foundation for Growth

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook updated as of May 10, 2022 (replaces previously provided guidance)

At Least 10% (up from 7%)

Net Sales Growth

At Least $165M (up from $148 million) +40% Y/Y

Adjusted EBITDA*

Focused Execution of Value Creation Strategy

Leader in Hybrid DistributionDeep PartnershipsDigital Growth Opportunities

Margin Expansion

Attractive Return Potential

* Non‐GAAP measure

TTM represents trailing 12‐months; Adjusted ROIC represents return on invested capital

For further financial data, non‐GAAP financial disclosures and cautionary language regarding forward‐looking statements, please refer to the following pages and ScanSource's fiscal year 2022 third quarter news release issued on May 10, 2022, which accompanies this presentation and is available atwww.scansource.comin the Investor Relations section.

ScanSource, Inc.

Earnings Infographic Q3 FY2022

SUPPORTING MATERIALS AND RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated, 5-Quarter Financial Summary - for continuing operations

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 FY22 Q2 FY22 Q1 FY22 Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Q/Q Y/Y Select reported GAAP measures: Net sales $ 845,990 $ 864,351 $ 857,311 $ 852,694 $ 729,873 (2)% 16% Gross profit $ 106,508 $ 107,925 $ 101,300 $ 95,778 $ 88,116 (1)% 21% Gross profit margin % 12.6 % 12.5 % 11.8 % 11.2 % 12.1 % 10 bp 52 bp SG&A expenses $ 66,522 $ 69,433 $ 63,582 $ 64,758 $ 60,099 (4)% 11% Operating income $ 32,917 $ 31,498 $ 30,328 $ 23,283 $ 19,436 5% 69% Operating income % 3.89 % 3.64 % 3.54 % 2.73 % 2.66 % 25 bp 123 bp Net income $ 23,526 $ 23,152 $ 22,073 $ 20,657 $ 13,786 2% 71% Diluted EPS $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 0.80 $ 0.54 2% 69% Select reported Non-GAAP measures: (a) Non-GAAP operating income $ 37,374 $ 35,892 $ 34,921 $ 28,368 $ 25,148 4% 49% Non-GAAP operating income % 4.42 % 4.15 % 4.07 % 3.33 % 3.45 % 27 bp 97 bp Non-GAAP net income $ 26,879 $ 26,446 $ 25,550 $ 24,522 $ 18,178 2% 48% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.04 $ 1.02 $ 0.99 $ 0.96 $ 0.71 2% 46% Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,115 $ 42,542 $ 41,394 $ 35,299 $ 31,999 4% 38% Adjusted EBITDA % 5.21 % 4.92 % 4.83 % 4.14 % 4.38 % 29 bp 83 bp Adjusted ROIC 18.0 % 17.6 % 17.5 % 16.0 % 14.7 % 40 bp 330 bp Operating cash flow (QTR) $ 29,707 $ (18,419) $ (56,959) $ 61,345 $ (60,252) 261% (149)% Operating cash flow (TTM) $ 15,674 $ (74,285) $ (11,417) $ 116,767 $ 129,375 (121)% (88)% May 10, 2022 (a) See pages 11 through 12 for the calculation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

ScanSource, Inc.

Earnings Infographic Q3 FY2022

SUPPORTING MATERIALS AND RECONCILIATIONS FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Specialty Technology Solutions, 5-Quarter Financial Summary

($ in thousands)

Net sales Gross profit

Gross profit margin % GAAP operating income

GAAP operating income %

Add: Intangible amortization expense Non-GAAP operating income

Non-GAAP operating income %

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

GAAP operating income Plus:

Depreciation expense Intangible amortization expense Interest income

Other income/(expense), net EBITDA

Adjustments:

Share-based compensation expense Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) %

*nm - percentages are not meaningful

Q3 FY22

$ 503,072

$ 54,021

10.7 %

$ 20,623 4.10 % $ $ 1,491 22,114 4.40 % $ 20,623 1,833 1,491 265 165 24,377 1,659

$ 26,036

Q2 FY22

$ 496,920

$ 52,048

10.5 %

$ 16,551 3.33 % $ $ 1,491 18,042 3.63 % $ 16,551 1,867 1,491 299 (169) 20,039 2,038

$ 22,077

Q1 FY22

$ 501,711

$ 45,694

9.1 %

$ 14,104 2.81 % $ $ 1,531 15,635 3.12 % $ 14,104 1,868 1,531 305 13 17,821 1,398

$ 19,219

Q4 FY21

$ 515,445

$ 46,554

9.0 %

$ 12,011 2.33 % $ $ 1,610 13,621 2.64 % $ 12,011 1,967 1,610 965 (10) 16,543 1,325

$ 17,868

Q3 FY21

$ 436,462

$ 39,002

8.9 %

$ 8,713 2.00 % $ $ 1,610 10,323 2.37 % $ 8,713 2,000 1,610 517 111 12,951 1,376

$ 14,327

Q/Q

Y/Y

1% 15%

4% 39%

26 bp 25%

180 bp 137%

77 bp -%

210 bp (7)%

23% 77 bp

114% 203 bp

25% 137%

(2)% (8)%

-% (7)%

(11)% (49)%

*nm

*nm

22% 88%

(19)% 21%

18% 82%

5.18 %

4.44 %

3.83 %

3.47 %

3.28 %

73 bp

5

May 10, 2022

189 bp