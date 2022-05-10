ScanSource : Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Steve Jones Mary M. Gentry Senior EVP, Chief Financial Officer SVP, Treasurer and Investor Relations ScanSource, Inc. ScanSource, Inc. (864) 286-4302 (864) 286-4892

SCANSOURCE DELIVERS OUTSTANDING THIRD QUARTER

PERFORMANCE

Strong Demand and Outstanding Execution By Our Team

Exceeds Expectations and Raises Full Year Outlook

GREENVILLE, SC -- May 10, 2022 -- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2022. All results in this release reflect continuing operations only unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter Summary:

2022

Quarter ended March 31, 2021

Change

(in thousands, except per share data)

Select reported measures:

Net sales $ 845,990 $ 729,873 15.9% Gross profit $ 106,508 $ 88,116 20.9% Gross profit margin % 12.59 % 12.07 % 52bp Operating income $ 32,917 $ 19,436 69.4% GAAP net income $ 23,526 $ 13,786 70.7% GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.91 $ 0.54 68.5% Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,115 $ 31,999 37.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 5.21 % 4.38 % 83bp Non-GAAP net income $ 26,879 $ 18,178 47.9% Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.04 $ 0.71 46.5%

"Strong demand and outstanding execution by our people drove the achievement of 16% net sales growth and exceptional profitability," said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. "Our people are making a tremendous difference for customers and suppliers in a challenging supply environment."

Quarterly Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 totaled $846.0 million, up 15.9% year-over-year, or 15.4% year-over-year for organic growth, with strong demand in both segments. Third quarter fiscal year 2022 net sales in the Specialty Technology Solutions segment increased 15.3% year-over-year to $503.1 million, driven by broad-based demand across technologies and execution by our people. Third quarter fiscal year 2022 net sales in Modern Communications & Cloud increased 16.9% year-over-year, or 16.0% year-over-year for organic growth, to $342.9 million, with Intelisys connectivity and cloud business net sales increasing 18.2% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 totaled $106.5 million, up 20.9% year-over-year. The increase is primarily due to higher sales volume and higher vendor program recognition compared to the prior-year quarter. Gross profit margin increased to 12.6% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, up from 12.1% in the prior-year quarter.

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, operating income increased to $32.9 million from $19.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Third quarter fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP operating income increased to $37.4 million for a 4.42% non-GAAP operating income margin, up from $25.1 million and a 3.45% non-GAAP operating margin for the prior-year quarter.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 totaled $23.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Third quarter fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP net income totaled $26.9 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, up from $18.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. For the trailing 12-month (TTM) period ending March 31, 2022, GAAP diluted earnings per share totaled $3.46, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share totaled $4.01.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased to $44.1 million, or 5.21% of net sales, compared to $32.0 million, or 4.38% of net sales in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher gross profits and operating leverage. Adjusted return on invested capital increased to 18.0% for third quarter fiscal year 2022, compared to 14.7% in the prior-year quarter.

Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

ScanSource raises its expectations for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and replaces previously provided guidance.

FY22 Annual Outlook Update Prior FY22 Outlook Net sales growth, year-over-year At least 10% At least 7% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) At least $165 million At least $148 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes estimates for amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and non-cash share-based compensation expense (effective with the first quarter of fiscal year 2022). For comparison, fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding share-based compensation, totaled $118 million. ScanSource's outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, or other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.

Webcast Details and Earnings Infographic

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including the Company's FY22 outlook, which involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results, including, but not limited to, failure to hire and retain quality employees, risk to the Company's business from a cyber-security attack, the failure to manage and implement the Company's organic growth strategy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and financial condition and the potential prolonged economic weakness brought on by COVID-19, a failure of the Company's IT systems, a failure to acquire new businesses, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting the Company's international operations, credit risks involving the Company's larger customers and suppliers, loss of the Company's major customers, termination of the Company's relationship with key suppliers or a significant modification of the terms under which it operates with a key supplier, changes in the Company's operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAPresults exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding acquisitions (organic growth): The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Additional Non-GAAP Metrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, restructuring costs, and other non-GAAP adjustments. These year-over-year metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"): Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and other non-GAAP adjustments, including acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, and restructuring costs. Effective with the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, non-cash share-based compensation expense is also added back in calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Since Adjusted EBITDA excludes some non-cash costs of investing in our business and people, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA shows the profitability from our business operations more clearly. The presentation for Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented has been recast to reflect this change to enhance comparability between periods.

Adjusted return on invested capital ("Adjusted ROIC"): Adjusted ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. We believe the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of our performance. Adjusted ROIC is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world's leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2022 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visitwww.scansource.com.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021*

Assets Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents $

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $16,935 at March 31, 2022 and $19,341 at June 30, 2021

Inventories

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

43,539 $ 62,718 642,384 568,984 591,396 470,081 130,509 117,860

Total current assets

Property and equipment, net Goodwill

1,407,828 37,815

1,219,643 42,836

218,025 218,877

19,951 21,853

Identifiable intangible assets, net Deferred income taxes

Other non-current assets

90,554 104,860

66,627 63,615

Total assets $ 1,840,800 $ 1,671,684

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

706,359 $ 634,805

80,931 87,790

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities Income taxes payable

3,023 2,501

Current portion of long-term debt 10,660 7,843

3,753 3,954

Total current liabilities Deferred income taxes

Long-term debt, net of current portion Borrowings under revolving credit facility Other long-term liabilities

800,973 732,939

126,546 135,331

44,294

-

58,580 68,269

1,034,146 940,493

Total liabilities Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, no par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

Common stock, no par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 25,429,242 and 25,499,465 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively

Retained earnings

-

-

69,856 71,253

826,922 758,071

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,133)

Total shareholders' equity

(90,124) 806,654

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,840,800 $

*Derived from audited financial statements.

731,191 1,671,684

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter ended

March 31,2022

Nine months ended

March 31,2021

2022

2021

Net sales $ 845,990 $ 729,873 $ 2,567,652

Cost of goods sold 739,482 641,757 2,251,920

$ 2,298,111 2,043,172

Gross profit 106,508 315,732 254,939

2,612 8,039 9,634

Selling, general and administrative expenses Depreciation expense

Intangible amortization expense Restructuring and other charges

66,522

4,457 - -

88,116 60,099 3,141 4,880

199,538 182,681

13,413 14,595

560 - 9,312

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

- - 516

Operating income 32,917 94,742 38,201

Interest expense Interest income

1,483

19,436 1,576

4,637 5,285

(1,000) (745) (2,973) (1,756)

Other (income) expense, net

(136)

(302)

668 183

32,570 18,907 92,410 34,489

Income before income taxes Provision for income taxes

9,044

5,121

23,659 9,757

Net income from continuing operations 13,786 68,751 24,732

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations Net income (loss)

23,526 -

$

23,526

(688)

$

13,098

100

(37,647)

Per share data:

Net income from continuing operations per common share, basic

$

Net loss from discontinued operations per common share, basic

Net income (loss) per common share, basic

$

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basicNet income from continuing operations per common share, diluted $ Net loss from discontinued operations per common share, diluted

0.92 -

0.92 25,635

0.91 -

$

0.54 (0.03)

$

0.51 25,455

$

0.54 (0.03)Net income (loss) per common share, diluted $ $

Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

0.91 25,853

0.51 25,572