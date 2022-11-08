Advanced search
ScanSource : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release

11/08/2022 | 09:54am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Steve Jones

Mary M. Gentry

Senior EVP, Chief Financial Officer

SVP, Treasurer and Investor Relations

ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc.

(864) 286-4302

(864) 286-4892

SCANSOURCE DELIVERS OUTSTANDING FIRST QUARTER PERFORMANCE

10% net sales growth drove record earnings per share

GREENVILLE, SC -- November 8, 2022 -- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

First Quarter Summary

Q1 FY23

Q1 FY22

Change

(in thousands, except per share data)

Select reported measures:

Net sales

$

943,813

$

857,583

10.1%

Gross profit

$

113,485

$

101,572

11.7%

Gross profit margin %

12.02 %

11.84 %

18bp

Operating income

$

34,888

$

30,328

15.0%

GAAP net income

$

24,042

$

22,073

8.9%

GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.94

$

0.86

9.3%

Select Non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted EBITDA

$

45,275

$

41,394

9.4%

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

4.80 %

4.83 %

-3bp

Non-GAAP net income

$

27,203

$

25,550

6.5%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

1.07

$

0.99

8.1%

"We had an outstanding start to our fiscal year, delivering 10% net sales growth and record earnings per share. This exceptional performance is a result of strong demand and working capital investments to meet the needs of our channel partners," said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. "We are winning with our channel partners because of our differentiated hybrid distribution strategy."

Quarterly Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $943.8 million, up 10.1% year-over-year, with strong growth in North America. First quarter fiscal year 2023 net sales in the Specialty Technology Solutions segment increased 14.9% year-over-year to $576.3 million, driven by broad-based demand across technologies and execution by our people. First quarter fiscal year 2023 net sales in Modern Communications & Cloud increased 3.3% year-over-year to $367.5 million, primarily due to increased demand for our communications solutions.

Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $113.5 million, up 11.7% year-over-year. The increase is primarily due to higher sales volume and higher vendor program recognition compared to the prior-year quarter. Gross profit margin increased to 12.02% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, up from 11.84% in the prior-year quarter.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, operating income increased to $34.9 million from $30.3 million in the prior-year quarter. First quarter fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP operating income increased to $39.1 million for a 4.15% non-GAAP operating income margin, compared to $34.9 million and a 4.07% non-GAAP operating margin for the prior-year quarter.

1

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $24.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. First quarter fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP net income totaled $27.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share. These results compare to first quarter fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP net income of $25.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 9.4% to $45.3 million, or 4.80% of net sales, compared to $41.4 million, or 4.83% of net sales in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted return on invested capital totaled 15.6% for first quarter fiscal year 2023, compared to 17.5% in the prior-year quarter, primarily from increased average invested capital for the current year quarter.

Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

ScanSource reaffirms previously provided guidance set forth below for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

FY23 Annual Outlook

Net sales growth, year-over-year

At least 5.5%

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

At least $174 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes estimates for amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and non-cashshare-based compensation expense. ScanSource's outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, or other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.

Webcast Details and Earnings Infographic

At approximately 8:45 a.m. ET today, an Earnings Infographic, as a supplement to this press release and the Company's conference call, will be available on ScanSource's website, www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results and business in a conference call today, November 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET. A webcast of the call will be available for all interested parties and can be accessed at www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). The webcast will be available for replay for 60 days.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including the Company's FY23 outlook, which involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results, including, but not limited to, failure to hire and retain quality employees, risk to the Company's business from a cyber-security attack, supply chain challenges, the failure to manage and implement the Company's organic growth strategy, economic weakness and inflation, a failure of the Company's IT systems, a failure to acquire new businesses, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting the Company's international operations, credit risks involving the Company's larger customers and suppliers, loss of the Company's major customers, termination of the Company's relationship with key suppliers or a significant modification of the terms under which it operates with a key supplier, changes in the Company's operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding acquisitions (organic growth): The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods

2

and excluding the net sales from acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Additional Non-GAAPMetrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, restructuring costs, and other non-GAAP adjustments. These year-over-year metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"): Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and other non-GAAP adjustments, including acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, restructuring costs and non-cashshare-based compensation expense. Since Adjusted EBITDA excludes some non-cash costs of investing in our business and people, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA shows the profitability from our business operations more clearly. The presentation for Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented has been recast to reflect this change to enhance comparability between periods.

Adjusted return on invested capital ("Adjusted ROIC"): Adjusted ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. We believe the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of our performance. Adjusted ROIC is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of Adjusted ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world's leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2022 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #773 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

3

ScanSource Delivers Outstanding First Quarter Performance

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022*

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,472

$

37,987

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $13,942 at September 30, 2022

744,946

and $16,806 at June 30, 2022

729,442

Inventories

675,798

614,814

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

126,484

141,562

Total current assets

1,587,700

1,523,805

Property and equipment, net

36,853

37,477

Goodwill

211,736

214,435

Identifiable intangible assets, net

78,724

84,427

Deferred income taxes

13,381

15,668

Other non-current assets

71,918

61,616

Total assets

$

2,000,312

$

1,937,428

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

710,919

$

714,177

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

73,760

88,455

Income taxes payable

5,274

34

Current portion of long-term debt

4,102

11,598

Total current liabilities

794,055

814,264

Deferred income taxes

2,882

3,144

Long-term debt, net of current portion

149,631

123,733

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

172,702

135,839

Other long-term liabilities

54,038

53,920

Total liabilities

1,173,308

1,130,900

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, no par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, none issued

-

-

Common stock, no par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 25,225,902 and

25,187,351 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and

June 30, 2022, respectively

66,069

64,297

Retained earnings

870,911

846,869

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(109,976)

(104,638)

Total shareholders' equity

827,004

806,528

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,000,312

$

1,937,428

*Derived from audited financial statements.

4

ScanSource Delivers Outstanding First Quarter Performance

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter ended

September 30,

2022

2021

Net sales

$

943,813

$

857,583

Cost of goods sold

830,328

756,011

Gross profit

113,485

101,572

Selling, general and administrative expenses

71,593

63,854

Depreciation expense

2,763

2,880

Intangible amortization expense

4,241

4,510

Operating income

34,888

30,328

Interest expense

3,448

1,660

Interest income

(1,589)

(1,026)

Other expense, net

746

263

Income before income taxes

32,283

29,431

Provision for income taxes

8,241

7,358

Net income

$

24,042

$

22,073

Per share data:

Net income per common share, basic

$

0.95

$

0.87

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic

25,201

25,512

Net income per common share, diluted

$

0.94

$

0.86

Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

25,451

25,696

5





ScanSource Inc. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
