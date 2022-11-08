ScanSource : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 totaled $24.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to net income of $22.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. First quarter fiscal year 2023 non-GAAP net income totaled $27.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share. These results compare to first quarter fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP net income of $25.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 increased 9.4% to $45.3 million, or 4.80% of net sales, compared to $41.4 million, or 4.83% of net sales in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted return on invested capital totaled 15.6% for first quarter fiscal year 2023, compared to 17.5% in the prior-year quarter, primarily from increased average invested capital for the current year quarter.

Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

ScanSource reaffirms previously provided guidance set forth below for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

FY23 Annual Outlook Net sales growth, year-over-year At least 5.5% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) At least $174 million

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes estimates for amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and non-cashshare-based compensation expense. ScanSource's outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, or other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.

