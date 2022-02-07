ScanSource : Five ScanSource and Intelisys Executives Named 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs

John Eldh, John DeLozier, Casey Huffling, Michael Sterl and Wendy Thacker make prestigious annual list

ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named five ScanSource and Intelisys executives to its list of 2022 Channel Chiefs. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership. ScanSource and Intelisys' 2022 Channel Chiefs include:

John Eldh, Chief Revenue Officer, ScanSource

John DeLozier, President, Intelisys, a ScanSource company

Casey Huffling, Senior Vice President, ScanSource

Michael Sterl, Senior Vice President, Partner Success, Intelisys, a ScanSource company

Wendy Thacker, Vice President, Channel Marketing, North America, ScanSource

"I'm extremely proud to work alongside this dedicated and talented group of top-notch leaders," said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource. "It's always an honor when members of our leadership team are named Channel Chiefs. These five leaders have had a major impact on successfully driving our business strategy forward, even through what remained a challenging year in 2021. They are responsible for so many of the innovative programs and offerings we provide our partners to help them better meet the needs of their end customers. I'm thankful for their commitment, vision and leadership as we continue to enable our partners' growth through new opportunities and solutions."

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, software, connectivity, and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world's leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2022 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn,and Facebook.

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com