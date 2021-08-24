Log in
ScanSource : Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 CFO Commentary

08/24/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CFO COMMENTARY

Q4 FY 2021

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND CONFERENCE CALL

Please see the accompanying earnings press release available at www.scansource.com in the Investor Relations section. The information included in this CFO commentary is unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the Company's SEC filings on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. All results reflect continuing operations only unless otherwise noted. ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results and outlook in a conference call on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET. A webcast of the call is available and can be accessed at www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). The webcast will be available for replay for 60 days.

FOURTH QUARTER SUMMARY

Our teams delivered strong fourth quarter net sales and profitability growth. Each quarter of our fiscal year we have had consistent execution and strong momentum in driving our strategic plan. For the quarter, net sales of $853 million increased 34% Y/Y and exceeded pre-COVID levels. Intelisys net sales grew 13% Y/Y, marking our 20th quarter in a row of double-digit growth.

Our fourth quarter metrics reflect operational excellence by our teams, including navigating a challenging and supply-constrained environment. We had an 11.2% gross profit margin, 2.73% operating margin, 3.33% non-GAAP operating margin, strong operating cash flow ($117 million for the year), and the highest quarterly ROIC in over 5 years at 14.9%. GAAP EPS was $0.80 for the quarter and $1.78 for the year. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.96 for the quarter (including $0.19 benefit from discrete tax items) and $2.74 for the year.

We are initiating an annual financial outlook for fiscal year 2022, reflecting confidence in our growth strategy. We also announced a new $100 million share repurchase authorization.

Q4 FY2021:

34% Y/Y net sales growth and 14.9% ROIC reflect strong execution

Please see the Appendix for calculation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

scansource.com

1

August 24, 2021

ScanSource, Inc.

CFO COMMENTARY

Q4 FY2021

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

$ in millions, except EPS

Q4 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q4 FY20

Q/Q

Y/Y

Change

Change

Net sales

$852.7

$729.9

$636.5

+17%

+34%

Gross profit

$95.8

$88.1

$74.1

+9%

+29%

Gross profit margin %

11.2%

12.1%

11.7%

-84 bps

-42 bps

SG&A expenses

$64.8

$60.1

$58.2

+8%

+11%

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses

$64.5

$59.8

$62.6

+8%

+3%

Operating income

$23.3

$19.4

($113.4) +20%

n/m

Operating income %

2.73%

2.66%

-17.8%

+7 bps

n/m

Non-GAAP operating income

$28.4

$25.1

$8.2

+13%

+245%

Non-GAAP operating income %

3.33%

3.45%

1.29%

-12 bps

+204 bps

GAAP net income

$20.7

$13.8

($108.9)

+50%

n/m

Non-GAAP net income

$24.5

$18.2

$4.9

+35%

+405%

GAAP diluted EPS

$0.80

$0.54

($4.29)

+48%

n/m

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$0.96

$0.71

$0.19

+35%

+405%

  • Net sales of $852.7 million, up 34% Y/Y
    • Favorable FX impact of $1.7 million
    • Up 17% Q/Q
    • Net sales exceed pre-COVID levels
    • Intelisys recurring revenue increased 13% Y/Y
  • Gross profit margin decreased to 11.2%
    • Lower margin sales mix, including large deals
  • Operating income margin of 2.73% and non-GAAP operating income margin of 3.33%
  • SG&A expenses and non-GAAP SG&A expenses up 11% Y/Y and 3% Y/Y, respectively
    • Includes investments in strategic headcount for Intelisys and other growth areas
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80 and non- GAAP diluted EPS of $0.96
    • EPS includes $0.19 benefit from discrete tax items

Organic growth, a non-GAAP measure, reflects reported sales growth less impacts from foreign currency translation and acquisitions. Non- GAAP SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS exclude amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment charges, restructuring charges, acquisition/divestiture costs, and other non-GAAP items.

scansource.com

2

August 24, 2021

ScanSource, Inc.

CFO COMMENTARY

Q4 FY2021

WORLDWIDE BARCODE, NETWORKING & SECURITY

$ in millions

Q4 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q4 FY20

Net sales

$597.9

$502.2

$447.8

Gross profit

$50.5

$43.9

$37.3

Gross profit margin %

8.4%

8.7%

8.3%

Operating income

$12.3

$8.1

$(112.7)

Operating income %

2.1%

1.6%

(25.2)%

Non-GAAP operating income

$14.3

$10.0

$3.7

Non-GAAP operating income %

2.4%

2.0%

0.8%

Net Sales, $ in millions

• Net sales of $597.9 million, up 19%

Q/Q and 34% Y/Y

Y/Y Growth +34%

- Growth across key technologies

Y/Y Organic Growth +33%

including mobile computing, self-

checkout, video surveillance, and

$700

networking

- Higher customer counts

$600

$598

• Gross profit margin of 8.4%

$524

$551

- Large margin sales mix, including

$502

large deals

$500

$448

• Operating income margin of 2.1% and

non-GAAP operating income margin of

$400

2.4%

- SG&A leverage driving higher OI

$300

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Organic growth, a non-GAAP measure, reflects reported sales growth less impacts from foreign currency translation and acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income excludes amortization of intangibles, impairment charges and other non-GAAP items.

scansource.com

3

August 24, 2021

ScanSource, Inc.

CFO COMMENTARY

Q4 FY2021

WORLDWIDE COMMUNICATIONS & SERVICES

$ in millions

Q4 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q4 FY20

Net sales

$254.8

$227.6

$188.6

Gross profit

$45.3

$44.2

$36.9

Gross profit margin %

17.8%

19.4%

19.5%

Operating income

$11.2

$12.2

$0.5

Operating income %

4.4%

5.4%

0.3%

Non-GAAP operating income

$14.1

$15.1

$4.5

Non-GAAP operating income %

5.5%

6.6%

2.4%

Net Sales, $ in millions

• Net sales of $254.8 million, up 12% Q/Q

and 35% Y/Y

Y/Y Growth 35%

- For North America Unified

Communications, growth in cloud-

Y/Y Organic Growth 34%

enabled endpoints, accelerated by the

$400

shift to cloud, outpaced the decline in

premise-based communications

$300

- Net sales for Intelisys agency, up 13%

Y/Y; 19.5% Y/Y growth for UCaaS and

$260

$255

$234

$228

68% Y/Y growth for CCaaS

$189

$200

• Gross profit margin of 17.8%

- Less favorable sales mix

$100

- Normalizing margin in Brazil (compared

to Q3)

$-

• Operating income margin of 4.4% and non-

GAAP operating income margin of 5.5%

Q4'20

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

- Lower gross profit margin Q/Q

- Y/Y SG&A cost reductions

Organic growth, a non-GAAP measure, reflects reported sales growth less impacts from foreign currency translation and acquisitions. Non-GAAP operating income excludes amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of contingent consideration, impairment charges, and other non-GAAP items.

scansource.com

4

August 24, 2021

ScanSource, Inc.

CFO COMMENTARY

Q4 FY2021

WORKING CAPITAL

$ in millions

Q4 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q4 FY20

Accounts receivable (Q/E)

$569.0

$509.4

$443.2

Days sales outstanding in receivables

60

63

63

Inventory (Q/E)

$470.1

$459.7

$454.9

Inventory turns

6.5

5.8

4.5

Accounts payable (Q/E)

$634.8

$521.6

$454.2

Paid for inventory days*

(9.4)

2.2

10.9

Working capital (Q/E) (AR+INV-AP)

$404.3

$447.5

$443.8

* Paid for inventory days represent Q/E inventory days less Q/E accounts payable days

  • Working capital of $404.3 million, down 10% Q/Q and down 9% Y/Y
  • Days sales outstanding in receivables of 60 days, in line with typical levels
  • Inventory of $470.1 million, up 2% Q/Q and up 3% Y/Y
  • Inventory turns increased to 6.5x, faster than typical range
  • Paid for inventory days of (9.4), driven by lower inventory days and timing of accounts payable
  • Cash conversion cycle improves to 51 days (down from 65 from previous quarter and 74 for previous year)

scansource.com

5

August 24, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ScanSource Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 20:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
