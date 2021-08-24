ScanSource : Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 CFO Commentary

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND CONFERENCE CALL

Please see the accompanying earnings press release available at www.scansource.com in the Investor Relations section. The information included in this CFO commentary is unaudited and should be read in conjunction with the Company's SEC filings on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. All results reflect continuing operations only unless otherwise noted. ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results and outlook in a conference call on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET. A webcast of the call is available and can be accessed at www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). The webcast will be available for replay for 60 days.

FOURTH QUARTER SUMMARY

Our teams delivered strong fourth quarter net sales and profitability growth. Each quarter of our fiscal year we have had consistent execution and strong momentum in driving our strategic plan. For the quarter, net sales of $853 million increased 34% Y/Y and exceeded pre-COVID levels. Intelisys net sales grew 13% Y/Y, marking our 20th quarter in a row of double-digit growth.

Our fourth quarter metrics reflect operational excellence by our teams, including navigating a challenging and supply-constrained environment. We had an 11.2% gross profit margin, 2.73% operating margin, 3.33% non-GAAP operating margin, strong operating cash flow ($117 million for the year), and the highest quarterly ROIC in over 5 years at 14.9%. GAAP EPS was $0.80 for the quarter and $1.78 for the year. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.96 for the quarter (including $0.19 benefit from discrete tax items) and $2.74 for the year.

We are initiating an annual financial outlook for fiscal year 2022, reflecting confidence in our growth strategy. We also announced a new $100 million share repurchase authorization.