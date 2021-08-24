ScanSource : Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release

failure to acquire new businesses, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting the Company's international operations, credit risks involving the Company's larger customers and suppliers, loss of the Company's major customers, termination of the Company's relationship with key suppliers or a significant modification of the terms under which it operates with a key supplier, changes in the Company's operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding acquisitions (organic growth): The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Income Statement Non-GAAPMetrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAPpre-tax income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, restructuring costs, and other non-GAAP adjustments. These year-over-year metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"): Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and other non-GAAP adjustments, including acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, and restructuring costs. Effective with the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, non-cashshare-based compensation expense will also be added back in calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Since Adjusted EBITDA excludes some non-cash costs of investing in our business and people, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA shows the profitability from our business operations more clearly.

Return on invested capital ("ROIC"): ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. We believe the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of our performance. ROIC is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world's leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver