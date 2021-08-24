ScanSource : Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release
08/24/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
SCANSOURCE DELIVERS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER SALES AND
PROFITABILITY GROWTH
Outstanding execution of growth opportunities; quarterly net sales up 34% year-over-year
Initiates annual financial outlook for FY22
Announces new $100 million share repurchase authorization
GREENVILLE, SC -- August 24, 2021 -- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. All results in this release reflect continuing operations only unless otherwise noted.
Fourth Quarter Summary:
Net sales: $852.7 million, up 34% year-over-year
Gross profit: $95.8 million, up 29% year-over-year
GAAP operating income of $23.3 million for a 2.73% operating income margin
Non-GAAPoperating income of $28.4 million, up 245% year-over-year, for a 3.33% non-GAAP operating income margin
Net income from continuing operations of $20.7 million
GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80 per share; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.96 per share
Generated strong operating cash flow of $61.3 million for the quarter and $116.8 million for the fiscal year
Return on invested capital increased to 14.9% for the quarter
"Our employees delivered strong fourth quarter net sales and profitability growth with operational excellence across our business," said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. "Our momentum and execution strengthen our confidence in our hybrid distribution strategy accelerating our growth across hardware, software, connectivity, and cloud. ScanSource is uniquely positioned to enable the growth opportunities ahead for our channel partners and suppliers."
Quarterly Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $852.7 million, up 34.0% year-over-year, or 33.7% year-over-year for organic growth. This reflects broad-based growth across our technologies in both operating segments in all geographies.
For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, operating income increased to $23.3 million from $(113.4) million for the prior-year quarter, which included goodwill and asset impairment charges of $120.5 million. Fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP operating income increased to $28.4 million for a 3.33% non-GAAP operating income margin, up from $8.2 million for the prior-year quarter.
On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $20.7 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(108.9) million, or $(4.29) per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Fourth quarter non-GAAP net income totaled $24.5 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, which includes a $0.19 benefit from discrete tax items. These results compare to fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.
Full-Year Results
For fiscal year 2021, net sales increased 3.4% to $3.2 billion, or a 5.5% year-over-year increase on an organic basis. During the year, the Company saw continued progress in recovering from the sales impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Intelisys business, fiscal year 2021 net sales increased 13.1% year-over-year. Fiscal year 2021 GAAP operating income increased to $61.5 million, and non-GAAP operating income increased to $93.1 million, up 18.0% year-over-year. In July 2020, the Company implemented a $30 million annualized expense reduction program to address the business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the next phase of growth.
On a GAAP basis, net income for fiscal year 2021 totaled $45.4 million, or $1.78 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income increased to $69.9 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, compared to $52.0 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, for the fiscal year 2020.
Share Repurchase Authorization
ScanSource also announced a new $100 million authorization by its Board of Directors to repurchase shares of the Company's common stock.
"In setting our capital allocation priorities, our top priority is reinvestment in the growth of our business and driving value creation for our shareholders," said Steve Jones, Chief Financial Officer, ScanSource, Inc. "Our repurchase authorization reflects our confidence in ScanSource's business and the strength of our long-term operating cash flow generation."
Repurchases may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and ScanSource may enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases. This share repurchase authorization does not obligate ScanSource to purchase any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. The authorization does not have any time limit.
Annual Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022
The following statements are based on ScanSource's current expectation for the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.
FY22 Annual Outlook
Net sales growth, year-over-year
At least 5.5%
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
At least $135 million
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which excludes estimates for amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and non-cashshare-based compensation expense (effective with the first quarter of fiscal year 2022). For comparison, fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, excluding share-based compensation totaled $118 million. ScanSource's outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments, or other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially.
Webcast Details and CFO Commentary
At approximately 4:15 p.m. ET today, a CFO commentary, as a supplement to this press release and the Company's conference call, will be available on ScanSource's website, www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results in a conference call today, August 24, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A webcast of the call will be available for all interested parties and can be accessed at www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). The webcast will be available for replay for 60 days.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including regarding the Company's FY22 outlook, capital allocation plans, growth opportunities and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results, including, but not limited to, failure to hire and retain quality employees, risk to the Company's business from a cyber-security attack, the failure to manage and implement the Company's organic growth strategy, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and financial condition and the potential prolonged economic weakness brought on by COVID-19, a failure of the Company's IT systems, a
failure to acquire new businesses, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting the Company's international operations, credit risks involving the Company's larger customers and suppliers, loss of the Company's major customers, termination of the Company's relationship with key suppliers or a significant modification of the terms under which it operates with a key supplier, changes in the Company's operating strategy, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.
Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding acquisitions (organic growth): The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.
Income StatementNon-GAAPMetrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAPpre-tax income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, restructuring costs, and other non-GAAP adjustments. These year-over-year metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.
Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"): Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, changes in fair value of contingent considerations, and other non-GAAP adjustments, including acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges, and restructuring costs. Effective with the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, non-cashshare-based compensation expense will also be added back in calculating Adjusted EBITDA. Since Adjusted EBITDA excludes some non-cash costs of investing in our business and people, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA shows the profitability from our business operations more clearly.
Return on invested capital ("ROIC"): ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. We believe the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of our performance. ROIC is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.
These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.
About ScanSource, Inc.
ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world's leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver
and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2021 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.
ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020*
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
62,718
$
29,485
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $19,341 at June 30, 2021
568,984
and $21,906 at June 30, 2020
443,185
Inventories
470,081
454,885
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
117,860
94,681
Current assets held for sale
-
181,231
Total current assets
1,219,643
1,203,467
Property and equipment, net
42,836
55,641
Goodwill
218,877
214,288
Identifiable intangible assets, net
104,860
121,547
Deferred income taxes
21,853
24,630
Other non-current assets
63,615
72,521
Total assets
$
1,671,684
$
1,692,094
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
634,805
$
454,240
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
87,790
76,686
Current portion of contingent consideration
-
46,334
Income taxes payable
2,501
5,886
Current portion of long-term debt
7,843
7,839
Current liabilities held for sale
-
128,022
Total current liabilities
732,939
719,007
Deferred income taxes
3,954
3,884
Long-term debt, net of current portion
135,331
143,175
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
-
67,714
Other long-term liabilities
68,269
80,068
Total liabilities
940,493
1,013,848
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
-
-
Common stock, no par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 25,499,465 and
25,361,298 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and June 30,
2020, respectively
71,253
63,765
Retained earnings
758,071
747,276
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(98,133)
(132,795)
Total shareholders' equity
731,191
678,246
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,671,684
$
1,692,094
*Derived from audited financial statements.
