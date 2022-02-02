Log in
    SCSC   US8060371072

SCANSOURCE, INC.

(SCSC)
ScanSource Named to FORTUNE Magazine's List of World's Most Admired Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year

02/02/2022 | 08:33am EST
ScanSource, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, has been named to FORTUNE magazine's 2022 list of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource’s inclusion in this year’s list marks the sixth consecutive year the company has received the recognition. The annual survey, which is given to thousands of senior executives, directors and financial analysts from more than 600 global companies, identifies the organizations with the strongest reputations within their industries and across other industries.

“Being named to the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies list is quite special for us this year, as 2022 marks our 30th year in business,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource. “Receiving this recognition is a testament to the consistency and dedication of our teams around the globe. We remain committed to supporting our partners and look forward to helping them accelerate growth through our hybrid distribution strategy.”

FORTUNE collaborated with their partner Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. FORTUNE then winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 640 in 28 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on Fortune.com.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, software, connectivity, and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 352 M - -
Net income 2022 73,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 813 M 813 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 96,0%
Technical analysis trends SCANSOURCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 31,69 $
Average target price 46,33 $
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Baur Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Rachel Hayden Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
James Sommese Senior Vice President-Operations
Michael J. Grainger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANSOURCE, INC.-9.66%813
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.4.27%44 741
HP INC.-0.56%40 559
GOERTEK INC.-12.99%24 730
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-4.44%23 632
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY6.59%21 743