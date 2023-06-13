Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ScanSource, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCSC   US8060371072

SCANSOURCE, INC.

(SCSC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-12 pm EDT
30.83 USD   +1.02%
08:33aScanSource Provides Operational Update Following Cybersecurity Incident
BU
06/08ScanSource to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
BU
06/06ScanSource Named U.S. Distributor of the Year by HPE Aruba Networking
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ScanSource Provides Operational Update Following Cybersecurity Incident

06/13/2023 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today provides an operational update following the Company’s recent cybersecurity incident.

On May 14, 2023, ScanSource discovered it was subject to a ransomware incident that impacted some of its systems. The Company immediately launched its incident response plan. Thanks to the hard work of ScanSource’s employees, in conjunction with external cybersecurity and data restoration experts, the Company’s core systems were restored and operations resumed on Friday, May 26. Today, ScanSource is fully operational across all areas of the business in all geographies.

“We appreciate the patience, support and trust we have been given as our teams worked to restore operations. ScanSource has built our business on relationships, and the continued loyalty of our customers and suppliers over the past 30 years has never been more evident than during these last few weeks. I couldn’t be more proud of the exceptional team work and customer service our employees have displayed throughout this process,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. “We are pleased to be back to business as usual and look forward to continuing to help our partners grow their business.”

For more information on ScanSource, please visit www.scansource.com.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SCANSOURCE, INC.
08:33aScanSource Provides Operational Update Following Cybersecurity Incident
BU
06/08ScanSource to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at the 13th Annual East Coas..
BU
06/06ScanSource Named U.S. Distributor of the Year by HPE Aruba Networking
BU
05/16ScanSource Reports Ransomware Attack
MT
05/16ScanSource Provides Information on Cybersecurity Incident
BU
05/10ScanSource Appoints Chief Accounting Officer
BU
05/10ScanSource, Inc. Appoints Brandy Ford to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Off..
CI
05/09Transcript : ScanSource, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Scansource : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09Scansource : Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCANSOURCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 726 M - -
Net income 2023 81,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,23x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 768 M 768 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SCANSOURCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ScanSource, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANSOURCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,83 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Baur Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Eldh President
Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Rachel Hayden Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles Randy Whitchurch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANSOURCE, INC.5.51%768
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.19.52%35 085
HP INC.10.90%30 013
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.01%21 026
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC20.53%13 131
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED19.66%11 875
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer