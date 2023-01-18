Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ScanSource, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCSC   US8060371072

SCANSOURCE, INC.

(SCSC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-17 pm EST
32.38 USD   +0.03%
08:32aScanSource to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results February 7, 2023
BU
2022Transcript : ScanSource, Inc. Presents at The Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference, Dec-06-2022 09:10 AM
CI
2022ScanSource to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ScanSource to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results February 7, 2023

01/18/2023 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, announced today that it plans to release second quarter fiscal year 2023 results for the period ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, February 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.’s web site, www.scansource.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.scansource.com for 60 days.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, software, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #773 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SCANSOURCE, INC.
08:32aScanSource to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results February 7, 2023
BU
2022Transcript : ScanSource, Inc. Presents at The Raymond James 2022 Technology I..
CI
2022ScanSource to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
BU
2022Raymond James Lowers Price Target on ScanSource to $40 From $44, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
2022Transcript : ScanSource, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
2022ScanSource's Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise
MT
2022Scansource : Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Earnings Release
PU
2022Scansource : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022SCANSOURCE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
2022ScanSource, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCANSOURCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 783 M - -
Net income 2023 96,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,54x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 821 M 821 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SCANSOURCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ScanSource, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANSOURCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,38 $
Average target price 44,33 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Baur Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Eldh President
Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Rachel Hayden Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael J. Grainger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANSOURCE, INC.10.81%821
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-0.47%28 667
HP INC.3.87%27 097
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY1.82%20 830
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC8.31%11 764
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION17.57%10 413