    SCSC   US8060371072

SCANSOURCE, INC.

(SCSC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/21 04:00:01 pm EDT
34.30 USD   -1.61%
08:31aScanSource to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results May 10, 2022
BU
04/13Market Leader Intelisys Becomes Intermedia Connectivity and Cloud Services Distributor in Move that Significantly Expands Availability of Leading Cloud Communications and Collaboration Solutions and Sought-After Channel Sales Programs
PR
03/15ScanSource to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

ScanSource to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results May 10, 2022

04/22/2022 | 08:31am EDT
ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, announced today that it plans to release third quarter fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, May 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.’s web site, www.scansource.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.scansource.com for 60 days.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for partners across hardware, software, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables partners to deliver solutions for their customers to address changing end-user buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 381 M - -
Net income 2022 78,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 878 M 878 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 96,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Baur Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Eldh President
Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Rachel Hayden Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
James Sommese Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANSOURCE, INC.-2.22%878
HP INC.1.65%40 333
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-14.17%36 659
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY3.49%21 218
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.43%18 442
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-13.17%11 942