Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ScanSource, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCSC   US8060371072

SCANSOURCE, INC.

(SCSC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
28.94 USD   +1.08%
08:32aScanSource to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
02/28ScanSource to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
BU
02/23ScanSource Announces Appointment of Chief Legal Officer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ScanSource to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

03/15/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, announced plans to present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference.

Date:

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time:

9:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Presenter:

Steve Jones, Chief Financial Officer

The session will be available via a live webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the live presentation. To listen to the live webcast or replay, visit www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section).

An investor presentation that will be used at the conference and investor meetings is posted in the Investor Relations section of the ScanSource, Inc. website, www.scansource.com.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom, and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #773 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SCANSOURCE, INC.
08:32aScanSource to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
BU
02/28ScanSource to Present at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
BU
02/23ScanSource Announces Appointment of Chief Legal Officer
BU
02/23ScanSource, Inc. Appoints Shana Cochrane Smith as Senior Executive Vice President and C..
CI
02/07Transcript : ScanSource, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023
CI
02/07ScanSource Reports Higher Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Sales
MT
02/07Scansource : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07Earnings Flash (SCSC) SCANSOURCE Reports Q2 Revenue $1.01B, vs. Street Est of $931.1M
MT
02/07Earnings Flash (SCSC) SCANSOURCE Reports Q2 EPS $1.06, vs. Street Est of $1.04
MT
02/07SCANSOURCE, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCANSOURCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 835 M - -
Net income 2023 93,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,84x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 734 M 734 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SCANSOURCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
ScanSource, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANSOURCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 28,94 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Baur Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Eldh President
Stephen Jones Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Rachel Hayden Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles Randy Whitchurch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCANSOURCE, INC.-0.96%734
HP INC.3.50%27 402
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-6.64%26 891
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-11.40%18 337
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC15.99%12 600
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED13.57%11 250