SCANWOLF CORPORATION BERHAD

COMPANY REGISTRATION NO. 200601021156 (740909-T)

MINUTES OF THE 17TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 NOVEMBER 2023

THAT pursuant to Section 85 of the Companies Act, read together Clause 57 of the Constitution of the Company, approval be and is given to waive the statutory pre-emptive rights of the shareholders of the Company to be offered new shares ranking equally to the existing issued shares of the Company arising from issuance of New Shares pursuant to the Proposed General Mandate.

THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby also empowered to obtain the approval from Bursa Securities for the listing of and quotation for such New Shares on the Main Market of Bursa Securities.

THAT authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company, to give effect to the Proposed General Mandate with full powers to assent to any conditions, modifications, variations and/or amendments as they may deem fit in the best interest of the Company and/or as may be imposed by the relevant authorities.

AND FURTHER THAT the Directors of the Company, be and are hereby authorised to implement, finalise, complete and take all necessary steps and do all acts (including execute such documents as may be required), deeds and things in relation to the Proposed General Mandate."

Ms. Lim Cian Yai, representative of MSWG, raised a question on the sustainability of the Company's liquidity including the proceeds from selling land and banking facilities and whether it would be able to sustain the Company's working capital, as well as whether the Company would exercise the authority to allot shares under Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016 ("the Act") if passed by the shareholders at this 17th AGM to raise funds.

Mr. Ng Chee Wai responded that the Group had secured RM9.20 million new banking facilities and received the proceed of RM7.70 million from the disposal of land as highlighted in the Company's responses to MSWG's earlier enquiries to address repayment of loans and working capital. As such, the Group is unlikely to exercise the authority to allot shares under Ordinary Resolution 6 above if passed by the shareholders at this 17th AGM in the near future unless additional funds are required to fund any new business projects or joint ventures.

To Ms. Lim Chai Yai's enquiry on whether the Company has the intention to seek exemption on Section 85 of the Act in relation to the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, Mr. Ng Chee Wai replied that the exemption was included in the mandate under Ordinary Resolution 6 for shareholders' approval.

8. ANY OTHER BUSINESS

The Chairman informed that no notice for other business pursuant to the Companies Act 2016 and the Constitution of the Company had been received.

CONDUCT OF POLL

Having dealt with all the items on the agenda, the Chairman invited the representative of the Poll Administrator to brief the floor on the polling procedures. The meeting then proceeded to conduct the poll on Ordinary Resolutions 1 to 6. The Chairman adjourned the meeting at 11.00 a.m. for the polling and counting of votes.