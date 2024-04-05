Oslo, 5 April 2024: As announced in the fourth quarter 2023 financial report, Scatec has reorganised its segment reporting structure from 1 January 2024. The group’s revenues and operating expenses from the Services segment are now reported as part of the Power Production segment.

The merger of the two segments results in an increase of Power Production EBITDA corresponding to the EBITDA previously reported in the Services segment. External revenues from Services are now included in revenues in the Power Production segment, and the net of internal revenues and operating expenses is part of Power Production operating expenses. The estimated increase in Power Production EBITDA for 2024 is 120-130 million, equalling the estimated outlook for Services presented in the fourth quarter 2023 financial report.

Following the change, Scatec’s segment structure consists of three segments: Power Production, Development & Construction and Corporate.

The segment financials for 2023 have been restated with the new segment reporting structure, which is attached and available on the Company’s website .

Scatec will publish its first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday 30 April 2024.

