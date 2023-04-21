Advanced search
Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA's first quarter results 2023

04/21/2023 | 03:01am EDT
Oslo, 21 April 2023: Scatec ASA will release its first quarter results on Friday 5 May 2023 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec’s headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatec.com, or Scatec webcast Q1 2023.

For further information, please contact:
For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, andreas.austrell@scatec.com  
For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP Communications & Government Affairs, meera.bhatia@scatec.com

About Scatec  
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our close to 800 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.  

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


