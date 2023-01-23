Advanced search
SCATEC ASA

Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:06:28 2023-01-23 am EST
85.46 NOK   +3.49%
Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA's fourth quarter results 2022

01/23/2023 | 07:31am EST
Oslo, 23 January 2023: Scatec ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Friday 3 February 2023 at 07:00 am (CET).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec’s headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatec.com, or Scatec Webcast Q4 2022.

For further information, please contact:
For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, andreas.austrell@scatec.com  
For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP Communications, meera.bhatia@scatec.com

About Scatec  
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our 700 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.  

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


