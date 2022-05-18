Log in
SCATEC ASA : Completed share buyback for Employee Share Purchase Programme
GL
Initiation of a share buyback for Employee Share Purchase Programme
GL
Initiation of a share buyback for Employee Share Purchase Programme
GL
Scatec ASA: Completed share buyback for Employee Share Purchase Programme

05/18/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
Oslo, 18 May 2022: Reference is made to the stock exchange release by Scatec ASA (“Scatec” or the “Company“) published on 16 May 2022 regarding initiation of a share buyback programme.

The Company has completed its share buyback programme. DNB Bank ASA has been engaged to carry out the buybacks on behalf of the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5.

The Company has acquired a total of 89,200 own shares at an average volume weighted price per share of NOK 93.7817. A report of all the transactions relating to the buy-back programme, in a detailed form and in an aggregated form is attached.

The shares acquired is used for the Company’s Employee Share Purchase Programme and sold to employees.

After the acquisition and sale to employees, Scatec does not own any shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

This is information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


