Oslo, 3 June 2024: Scatec is continuing its Employee Share Purchase Programme established in 2019. The participants are offered to purchase shares with a subscription value of between NOK 18,490 and NOK 99,223. Employees are offered a price reduction of 25 percent of the subscription value in exchange for the shares being subject to a two-year lock-up period.

The subscription period will run from 3 June to 10 June 2024. The price per share will be based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 3 June to 10 June 2024. The allocation of shares will take place on 18 June 2024.

DNB will on behalf of the Company purchase Scatec ASA shares in the open market for onwards sale to participants under the programme.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act