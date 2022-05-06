Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Oslo,6 May 2022: Espen Gundersen, board member of Scatec ASA has on 6 May bought 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 91.34. After the transaction, Espen Gundersen owns 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA. Attached is the notifications of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment