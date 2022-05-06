Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Scatec ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSO   NO0010715139

SCATEC ASA

(SSO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/06 07:16:07 am EDT
90.54 NOK   -18.87%
Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

05/06/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Oslo,6 May 2022: Espen Gundersen, board member of Scatec ASA has on 6 May bought 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 91.34. After the transaction, Espen Gundersen owns 10,000 shares in Scatec ASA. Attached is the notifications of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 478 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2022 538 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net Debt 2022 16 668 M 1 753 M 1 753 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,0x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 17 727 M 1 864 M 1 864 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,68x
EV / Sales 2023 8,38x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 72,8%
