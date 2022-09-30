Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Scatec ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSO   NO0010715139

SCATEC ASA

(SSO)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:28 2022-09-30 am EDT
76.26 NOK   -7.32%
04:54aScatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
04:54aScatec Asa : Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
GL
09/29Transcript : Scatec ASA - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

09/30/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Oslo, 30 September 2022: Gisele Marchand, board member of Scatec ASA has on 30 September 2022 bought 1,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 78.85. Attached is the notification of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SCATEC ASA
09/29Scatec Plans New Strategy To Boost Renewables Business With $927 Million Investment
MT
09/29Scatec sharpens strategy and sets course to capture value in green transition
GL
09/29Scatec sharpens strategy and sets course to capture value in green transition
AQ
09/26Renewable Energy Group Scatec Appoints CFO To New Executive Vice President Role
MT
09/26Changes to Scatec's Executive Management team
GL
09/26Changes to Scatec's Executive Management team
GL
09/26Scatec ASA Announces CFO Mikkel Tørud Will Take on A New Executive Management Role in t..
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 4 424 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2022 -768 M -71,5 M -71,5 M
Net Debt 2022 17 925 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 13 062 M 1 217 M 1 217 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,00x
EV / Sales 2023 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart SCATEC ASA
Duration : Period :
Scatec ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SCATEC ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 82,28 NOK
Average target price 113,56 NOK
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terje Pilskog Chief Executive Officer
Mikkel Tørud Chief Financial Officer
John Andersen Chairman
Jan Steffen Skogseth Independent Director
Liv Gisèle Marchand Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCATEC ASA-46.13%1 217
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.47%19 563
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.4.55%17 375
NORTHLAND POWER INC.7.91%7 188
NEOEN-10.95%3 521
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885